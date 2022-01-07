Is H-E-B’s e-grocery playbook a primer for taking on Amazon?
H-E-B is just oh so slightly better at online grocery than Amazon.com.
That’s the finding from the first annual “eCommerce Retailer Preference Index” (RPI) from dunnhumby.
Texas-based H-E-B snagged the top spot in the ranking based on “a consumer survey-informed statistical model that predicts how retailers execute on the customer needs that matter most” when it comes to building emotional bonds with customers that lead to higher, more profitable sales.
The margin of victory was narrow for H-E-B — close to a statistical tie with Amazon. Amazon Fresh was third on the list, followed by Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, BJ’s and Sprouts.
“H-E-B’s impressive performance proves that it’s possible to compete and win against Amazon when it comes to grocery e-commerce. Their success offers mid-size and regional retailers a roadmap on how to succeed online,” Grant Steadman, president of North America for dunnhumby, said in a statement. “H-E-B’s eCommerce journey goes back to 2015, when they first started with curbside pickup, and they have since built up a powerful online ecosystem. The combination of a simple and easy-to-use shopping experience with a fantastic emotional connection with customers shows how grocers can thrive in this multichannel landscape.”
Dunnhumby is not the only firm that has sought to identify the best online grocer in the business.
Chicory’s “2022 Online Grocery Usership” survey placed Walmart at the top and Amazon second as customers’ source for online groceries, according to a report from the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA). Instacart placed third in that survey, followed by Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Stop & Shop and Shipt. The survey also found that Walmart is growing more popular with Gen X shoppers.
The findings, with regard to Amazon, are more consistent with what dunnhumby reported in its “2021 Retailer Preference Index,” a study that tracks the entire grocery channel and is separate from the recently released e-commerce study. The 2021 RPI found that Amazon had outperformed both H-E-B and Trader Joe’s in terms of customer preference. Walmart lagged far behind in that survey, coming in fourteenth place. The 2021 RPI attributed Amazon’s positive performance to its speed and momentum in managing the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While its only U.S. locations are in Texas, H-E-B is the fifth-largest grocery operator in the country. In addition to its grocery stores, it also owns and operates a number of restaurants, food-to-go dining concepts and healthcare clinics.
- H-E-B Edges out Amazon as the Top U.S. eCommerce Grocery Retailer, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Finds – dunnhumby
- Walmart Winning Over Gen X for Online Grocery – Private Label Manufacturers Association
- Covid-19 Propels Amazon to Top U.S. Grocery Retailer for the 2021 dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index – Business Wire
- H-E-B is right at home with its new shop-in-shop concept – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What characteristics set apart the top players in e-grocery? Does H-E-B’s success hold lessons for other online grocers?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Is H-E-B’s e-grocery playbook a primer for taking on Amazon?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The rank of players depends on the metrics you use. In terms of efficiency, speed, accuracy and so forth, Amazon is certainly up there. When it comes to profitability, range of compelling own-labels, ability to collect from physical stores, and so forth – Amazon likely isn’t so good as some of the traditional players, especially ones like H-E-B which has an excellent track record in areas like range innovation and customer service. The bottom line here is that e-commerce in grocery is extremely difficult and profitability is often elusive: Amazon will find it more difficult to win here than it has in other categories.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Director, Main Street Markets
H-E-B has always been a company that plans, tests and is constantly modifying and reviewing its processes and services and it is no surprise that they are once again at the top of another facet of grocery retail. H-E-B has a loyal customer base and that starts with exceptional person-to-person customer service. While we know (and H-E-B knows) that Amazon is the big elephant in the room, H-E-B always finds a way to differentiate and make the experience more enjoyable.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I’m a bit skeptical of the lists and metrics cited in this piece. H-E-B is beloved in Texas and has been for a long time. They know their customers and deliver an outstanding experience across all channels. I believe their ranking on this survey reflects their overall strength in customer engagement and execution. They have done an excellent job using technology to extend that brand experience, where it makes sense, and are being rewarded for it.
Every retailer’s brand proposition is different. For H-E-B, its outstanding service and high-quality products. For others, it’s frictionless shopping or low prices. Every successful retailer today understands how their customer perceives them and what differentiates them from others in their segment. Leveraging that differentiation is how they compete successfully. Technology typically doesn’t create the advantage. It only enables them to amplify the things that they already do well.