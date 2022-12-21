Is holiday music torturing retail workers?
At least three Change.org petitions are seeking to ban Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.” One imploring the Federal Communications Commission to prohibit the song from playing in retail corridors and on the radio calls it “the bane of shoppers, retail workers and pedestrians.”
An article in The Wall Street Journal details how retail and restaurant workers are being psychologically hounded by the playing of holiday classics from Bing Crosby to the Ronettes and Wham!, as well as obscure covers.
Holiday music has increased in popularity over the last decade, getting a boost from streaming services, according to Billboard. Retailers are also kicking off holiday tunes earlier in the season in sync with promotions.
Cheerful and upbeat holiday music has been shown to put shoppers in the buying mood. Playlists are carefully curated to each retailer’s atmosphere and target audience.
Elizabeth Margulis, a professor of music at Princeton University and director of the Music Cognition Lab, however, told Bloomberg that holiday music follows an inverted U-curve for listeners. Tunes initially benefit from nostalgia and not being heard for the majority of the year, but eventually cause more irritation than delight due to repetition. She said, “There’s this point where it turns around and starts going down the other side.”
The repetition can be particularly painful for retail workers. The WSJ article highlighted retail associates’ struggles trying to tune out the seemingly round-the-clock jingles. One of the nearly 200 commentators to the article said, “I really like Christmas music, but if I had to listen to it non-stop, I’d feel the same way these poor employees do.”
A 2017 survey from Soundtrack Your Brand, a music streaming platform for businesses, found a quarter of retail workers agreeing that too much Christmas music makes them less festive, with 16 percent indicating it impacts their work environment negatively. Soundtrack Your Brand’s founder told The New York Post at the time, “In what can be a highly stressful job at this time of year, it’s important to consider whether a store’s soundtrack is actually increasing stress among its staff.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is there anything retailers or store managers can do to alleviate irritation associates may experience with continuous holiday music? Do you find holiday music is played too much or too early in the season?
5 Comments on "Is holiday music torturing retail workers?"
COO, Mondofora
Yes, and it has been for decades. Now if only Amazon could have it playing on their website, with no option for hitting the “Mute” button.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
One word: earbuds.
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
“Torturing” is a little strong. I could go with “extremely annoying” — and the irritation is enhanced by the fact that the music starts in January seemingly. So my vote is way too early…
Merchant Director
Too much. Too early. Also should not be played until New Year’s Day.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
It sure tortured me at Best Buy as a shopper so I imagine it is absolutely maddening to workers.