Is inflation transforming dollar stores into bigger grocery destinations?
Will runaway inflation really drive consumers to trade down from conventional supermarkets to dollar stores for groceries?
“Our shopper data shows it’s already happening,” says Simon Johnstone, senior director, grocery, at Kantar. When faced with rising prices, “Consumers have several options, but we see channel shifting as a big strategy,” he reports.
A recent study by Symphony RetailAI confirms that many of the most price-sensitive consumers are shopping more frequently at dollar stores as they’ve been unable to make ends meet by switching to cheaper brands or smaller sizes at regular supermarkets.
For some, that means Dollar General, which has hundreds of DG Markets with expanded perishables offerings and expects to install another 65,000 cooler doors this year.
Neil Saunders, managing director, retail, at GlobalData, says middle-income shoppers are already shifting a bigger share of their spending to the dollar channel. Beyond the obvious savings, the appeal is twofold, he explains: “First, the one-dimensional nature of the shop helps people spend less. Second, for many, especially in rural areas, the dollar store is the closest option, so it saves them gas money compared to driving further afield to Walmart or another supermarket.”
One of the knocks against dollar stores, especially in food deserts where they’re the only game in town, is that they offer few healthy choices. Dollar General’s DG Fresh self-distribution initiative is working to combat that narrative.
Dollar stores also have a reputation for unkempt aisles and understocked shelves that may indicate they’re looking for too many savings on labor. Supermarkets are also well ahead on delivery, loyalty programs and electronic communication.
Still, expanded frozen and refrigerated assortment could help dollar stores hang on to new shoppers attracted by the low prices whose situations improve with the economy. During the 2008-2009 recession, explains Mr. Johnstone, “Dollar stores did good gaining shoppers but not retaining them once it was over. Back then, they only had two key weapons, convenience and pricing, which were great, but not enough in the absence of a recession. But the business model has changed since then with the addition of frozen and fresh. … It’s a much more robust offer.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are dollar stores well positioned to grab grocery market share in the coming months? What further changes may be necessary for dollar stores to improve retention among customers that are currently trading down?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The rising cost of food is certainly driving more consumers to allocate more of their grocery budget to dollar stores. It is a good opportunity for dollar stores and other discount grocery stores, like Aldi, to become more of a regular destination for consumers’ grocery list. The challenge for dollar stores is to expand their grocery assortment to capture a larger share of consumers’ grocery budget and have enough product breadth on food staples to make it worth the trip.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This is an opportunity for the dollar channel to up its game and capture traditional grocery market share. But it will need to make changes beyond just adding coolers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Dollar stores are well positioned. Savings during a time of pressure on household incomes is an obvious reason. However the convenience factor – they are super close destinations in more rural areas – is an often overlooked reason why people use dollar stores. The improvements made to the fresh and frozen ranges, especially at Dollar General, is also helping them to push up share of wallet and drive traffic.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Dollar stores have become everyday destinations and as soon as they overcome some of the operational challenges often attributed to this channel (unkept aisles, out-of-stocks, unreliable inventories, and outdated items), they will take a big bite out of the grocery sector. In particular, I’m impressed with the way Dollar General is fueling their business growth and paying attention to underserved markets across the country.
The question is not IF dollar stores can overcome their operational issues and some misguided reputation issues, but rather WHEN this will occur.
Content Marketing Strategist
Yes. As inflation forces more consumers to seek affordable essentials, dollar stores will gain share. Dollar chains that recently expanded their grocery assortment and store count will win big.
Protecting availability, and offering fresh produce, private labels and delivery will deepen consumer loyalty.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The dollar store reputation and value proposition is about low prices. As dollar stores expand their offerings, and their price points, they should still stay in their lane. It’s the low price strategy that got them invited to “the dance.” That’s what is going to keep them there.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
If the dollar stores are able to establish credibility with consumers in produce and fresh products, I believe they have a really good chance of taking market share away from traditional grocers. To do so they need to be able to manage quality and, given their margins, shrink from wastage. My experience so far is that they have a ways to go to really earn that business. I would put a bigger bet on Aldi and Lidl’s models for now.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Great points, Gary. I’m definitely a fan of Aldi and the steps they have taken to earn trust and loyalty among shoppers. I don’t believe it is out of the question that the dollar store channel couldn’t take a page out of the Aldi game book. Time will tell (but the clock is ticking more quickly each day!).
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Consumers are more price conscious than ever. As long as dollar stores expand their assortments and localize the product mix, customers will keep shopping (healthy options or not).