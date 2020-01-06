Photo: Getty Images/Filipovic018

Costco revealed plans last week to bring back sample stations after suspending the service in early March to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” said CFO Richard Galanti on the retailer’s third-quarter conference call. “I can’t tell you anymore, but … needless to say, it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers. But sampling — food and nonfood items — are popular.”

The warehouse club will also be bringing back its roadshow events featuring sales rep demonstrations to likewise “get people excited about coming in.”

The pending return of free samples received broad cheers but also some pushback on social media. One commenter stated, “Noooooo! Costco is so much better without people blocking all of the aisles to get those samples.”

Some were curious about how shoppers would be able to eat considering Costco’s mandatory mask policy imposed since May 4.

Other food retailers have likewise suspended food demos and sampling.

According to a May 4 article from Business Insider, Trader Joe’s was planning to shift to serve samples “directly to customers” instead of placing samples on trays. Forks and spoons were to be encouraged and coffee sample cups were to be handed out on request rather than self-serve. Frequent cleaning of surfaces was also to be stressed. Trader Joe’s has since suspended sampling.

Dallas-based Central Market, part of H-E-B, is considering putting samples in individual serving cups with lids, individual bags or blister packs to bring back the practice. Mabrie Jackson, public affairs director for Central Market and H-E-B, told The Dallas Morning News, “Samples are huge for us. Our stores are different because it’s really an experience. Samples are part of delighting the senses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that there’s no evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted through food and recently updated its guidelines to affirm that the virus “does not spread easily” from “touching surfaces or objects.”