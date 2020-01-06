Is it safe to bring back food sampling?

Photo: Getty Images/Filipovic018
Jun 01, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Costco revealed plans last week to bring back sample stations after suspending the service in early March to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” said CFO Richard Galanti on the retailer’s third-quarter conference call. “I can’t tell you anymore, but … needless to say, it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers. But sampling — food and nonfood items — are popular.”

The warehouse club will also be bringing back its roadshow events featuring sales rep demonstrations to likewise “get people excited about coming in.”

The pending return of free samples received broad cheers but also some pushback on social media. One commenter stated, “Noooooo! Costco is so much better without people blocking all of the aisles to get those samples.”

Some were curious about how shoppers would be able to eat considering Costco’s mandatory mask policy imposed since May 4.

Other food retailers have likewise suspended food demos and sampling.

According to a May 4 article from Business Insider, Trader Joe’s was planning to shift to serve samples “directly to customers” instead of placing samples on trays. Forks and spoons were to be encouraged and coffee sample cups were to be handed out on request rather than self-serve. Frequent cleaning of surfaces was also to be stressed. Trader Joe’s has since suspended sampling.

Dallas-based Central Market, part of H-E-B, is considering putting samples in individual serving cups with lids, individual bags or blister packs to bring back the practice. Mabrie Jackson, public affairs director for Central Market and H-E-B, told The Dallas Morning News, “Samples are huge for us. Our stores are different because it’s really an experience. Samples are part of delighting the senses.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that there’s no evidence COVID-19 can be transmitted through food and recently updated its guidelines to affirm that the virus “does not spread easily” from “touching surfaces or objects.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more benefits than risks in bringing back food sampling in stores? What measures do you see as necessary to bring sampling back safely?

"Do you see more benefits than risks in bringing back food sampling in stores?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire
Tom Ryan

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
29 minutes 46 seconds ago

Finding a safe way to bring back food sampling in stores is key. Costco and others are going to figure out the best way to do so. This is just another step to get us back to “normal.”

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
29 minutes 19 seconds ago

I’m going to defer passing judgment on the Costco plan until I hear more details but, in general, I am advocating that we move slowly and very carefully into programs that introduce more risk to the shopping journey. So I would like to see a limited trial in a limited number of stores in order to evaluate the efficacy and safety compliance before a large-scale rollout. I fear governance of and compliance with safety protocols may be a blind spot lurking around retail’s corner, and adding programs that require touching shared services, removing masks, and congregating make me worry about safety and compliance at every step of the experience.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
22 minutes 10 seconds ago

I think this is a backbone of what customers have come to expect from shopping at Costco but I think it will definitely need to be re-imagined based on the new rules that were formulated for post-pandemic service in the stores. Many other stores will wait and see what Costco does before they get back into sampling.

Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
4 minutes 55 seconds ago

Sampling as it was is a clear risk and these stores know it. If masks are required, pulling masks down and eating in aisles will also be a risk. So it will be interesting to see what they attempt to do.

The really curious part is how things come full circle. The in-store interactive system I developed around a decade ago called iSample was a hygienic self-serve sampling system that provided interactive messaging, surveying, and analytics and would solve all but the eating in-store issues. Sounds like I should blow the dust off of it and…

Do you agree that now is a good time for grocers to bring back food sampling?

