Rent the Runway’s and thredUP’s success has inspired other entrepreneurs to get into apparel rental and the industry is becoming a market worth billions, according to a panel at The Wharton School’s Baker Retailing Center CEO Summit.
Panelists noted that the shift toward clothing rental and resale mirrors what’s been happening across industries: less outright purchasing and ownership, more limited-time experiences. Sharing-economy businesses such as Spotify, Netflix, Uber and Airbnb come to mind.
“Consumers are evolving and moving toward access models. We’ve seen this of course in music, entertainment, transportation and hospitality,” said John Donoghue, a SVP for corporate development at CaaStle, a logistics platform for retail brands offering subscription rental.
Another factor pushing consumers toward re-commerce is their increasing concern, especially among younger people, about reducing pollution.
On the panel, Jeffery Fowler, president for the Americas at the online luxury fashion retail platform, Farfetch, said he sees re-commerce enabling companies to “do good and do good business.” Mr. Fowler asserted that when shoppers know their clothes can have a second life instead of going directly into a landfill, they’ll feel more comfortable buying and enjoying the attractive, fashionable items they want.
Another speaker pointed out that even though people have long donated used clothing to charities, some of it ends up being destroyed because of the sheer volume of donations.
An executive of a top European luxury brand observed that today’s customers demand environmental responsibility from the brands they shop. The annual salary of his firm’s CEO is linked to achieving specific environmental measures.
The panel’s moderator brought up the question of rental and secondhand when it comes to buying gifts. “Can I buy my wife a used handbag? Is that okay these days?”
The panelists agreed that re-commerce items have so far been considered a purchase for oneself rather than a gift. They speculated about whether giving a rental subscription, for example, instead of new clothing, would increasingly become socially acceptable. If it does, that would be a milestone for consumer adoption toward re-commerce going mainstream.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How much more growth potential do you see in re-commerce? Do you see it extending into gifting, non-fashion categories or other areas?
Re-commerce delivers on a lot of consumer needs: it is often cost-effective, is viewed as sustainable, showcases some interesting pieces that are not available through mainstream retail, and delivers a “treasure hunt” experience. For those reasons supply and sales will increase over the next five years.
A lot of retailers will try to jump on this bandwagon. I’d caution that not all will be successful. While the market is growing, getting the resale operation right is complex, especially in terms of the authentication of branded goods, checking of products, and management of the experience. Getting it right is much more than simply throwing some used products on a website or shop floor.
Rental is also growing, but it will remain a much smaller part of the market largely confined to more expensive and occasionally used products that consumers don’t want to invest in buying.
Growth in re-commerce will be dependent on how personal preferences evolve, and on people being comfortable or even proud about using re-commerce. So long as it is a cost driven preference, it will be limited to very expensive/limited occasion wear – wedding, prom, interviews, etc.
Once the social barriers are crossed and it is cool to sport a re-commerce item, that will be an inflection point. Re-commerce will then extend to gifting and non-fashion categories and lower price points. All sociological trends point towards that inflection point happening. But I’m not guessing on when that might be.
I believe consignment will be on fire in the next few years. Sites like “The Real Real” are moving mainstream and disposable is despicable.
I see societal trends broadly affecting the way we shop. Paper vs. plastic and bring your own bag are the law in many states, changing food shopping for the better. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Re-commerce is a space that will grow along with our awareness that we need to protect our planet and its limited resources.
Re-commerce is bright and shiny at this point. At some point will the cleaning, packing, shipping, last-mile delivery, and back and forth, for example, outweigh the “pollution” advantages? Re-commerce gift-giving, below the luxury price point, is like wrapping up a jacket you wore a few times and then giving it as a gift to a friend. Huh? So much intrigue for the gift recipient. Thank you so much, I always loved your jacket. How did you know?
Re-commerce beyond fashion items gets tricky. Re-commerce toothbrushes, food, mattresses, etc. seem more like digital “flea markets.”
I’m concerned about the breathlessly stated idea that this is about “doing good.” Shopping habits adjust because companies deliver value to customers. And the primary value delivered here is that consumers can stop over-spending on one-time wear items (or “few times wear”).
It’s long been silly how expensive the things we rarely wear have become. So tux rental has been around for a very, very long time. This is an extension of that business but across a wider range of goods and customers.
I doubt that it will extend much. The core problem being solved is one of rarely worn expensive clothes. We should resist marketer fantasies that it’s much more than that.
I believe this market is limited by the number of unique occasions for which one needs special apparel. It may even be more limited than that. I don’t think that party dress or that special suit that one might wear just a couple of times a year even qualifies. It is more like the wedding, or prom, or gala event.
Hmmm? Wedding? Didn’t I rent what I wore for my son and daughter’s weddings?
The combination of environmental consciousness, economical choices and the desire for variety are all contributing to the growing trends of used clothing stores and apparel rental services. Rental and used items have been common for sporting goods and now sportswear. These trends may extend to other categories that have high price tags and are infrequently used.