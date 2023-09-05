Is Retail Moving to The Suburbs?

Photo: iStock | Kirkikis

Retailers operating in the suburbs have benefited from the remote work trend that began when the novel coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. That has led retailers with stores in city business districts to look for space in the suburbs.

Foot traffic in city downtowns in April was about 25 percent lower than during the same month in 2019, according to MRI Springboard.

The Wall Street Journal reports that landlords with suburban properties, including Site Centers, Phillips Edison and Simon Property Group, say that the percentage of properties leased has increased since the beginning of the year.

The Placer.ai Mall Index shows that even though traffic to indoor malls, open-air lifestyle centers and outlet malls is down compared to 2022, there are promising signs in the monthly numbers. Traffic to the three mall types increased significantly in March compared to February.

April’s numbers for open-air lifestyle centers and outlet malls improved on March’s results. Indoor malls in April had about the same amount of traffic as in March, with one fewer day to work with.

Retailers and eateries moving out to the suburbs could seem to be heading in the wrong direction as more employers call workers back to their offices, but statistics suggest that the five-day workweek will remain a thing of the past for many. Frequently cited research from Kastle at the beginning of February showed that office occupancy rates in the ten biggest metro areas were at 50.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Fortune last month reported on a Stanford study that found 12.1 percent of workers are fully remote at their jobs. Twenty-eight percent of those who work from home are on hybrid schedules.

Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford economics professor and co-founder of the Working From Home Research Project, told Fortune that flexible schedules are more common in cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and New York.

Anecdotal reporting shows that many Gen Z workers just entering the workforce are most keen to report to an office. Consequently, research from AARP shows that workers with more years on the job are looking for flexible arrangements.

Sixty-six percent of workers 40 and up say they would only accept a new job if they are able to work remotely at least some of the time. Seventy-nine percent say that flexible work hours are a job requirement for them.

“During the pandemic, many people took time to re-examine their personal goals and how their job fits into their life,” Carly Roszkowski, vice president of financial resilience programming at AARP, told MarketWatch. “Given the high level of burnout that so many older workers experienced during the pandemic, especially those who are caregivers, it should come as no surprise that work-life balance has emerged as not just a priority but a requirement.”