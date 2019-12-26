Photo: RetailWire

Super Saturday’s sales this year reached $34.4 billion, becoming the biggest single day in U.S. retail history and surpassing Black Friday’s haul of $31.2 billion by 10 percent, according to Customer Growth Partners.

The next biggest shopping days were Dec. 14 ($28.1 billion) and Cyber Monday ($19.1 billion). With only expedited shipping options left, Super Saturday tends to be more of an in-store than online event.

While foot traffic was down at most malls, the conversion rate, or the percentage of people who go to malls and make a purchase, increased, Customer Growth Partners said.

Super Saturday was expected to gain a boost from the compressed holiday selling season. The season saw six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas and one less Saturday this year versus 2018.

NRF’s survey predicted 147.8 million planned to shop on Super Saturday in the U.S., up from 134.3 million last year.

In recent years, however, total sales on Super Saturday have edged closer to Black Friday, the latter losing significance as holiday deals arrive as early as September and aggressive promotions continue throughout December.

Super Saturday is also being increasingly promoted by retailers, with most chains offering deals and extending hours to 11 p.m. or midnight.

At Macy’s, the first 250 shoppers at each location were given a free $10 Macy’s Reward Card. The retailer opened most of its stores at 7 a.m. Saturday and offered doorbusters until 1 p.m. and online all day. Kohl’s and Target were also promoted day-specific deals, while other chains began offering last-minute deals that extended through December 24.

Super Saturday is also referred to as Panic Saturday because the day attracts last-minute shoppers. However, some shoppers believe the deals get more broadly better just before Christmas as retailers start panicking.