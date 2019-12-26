Is Super Saturday rivaling Black Friday in importance?
Super Saturday’s sales this year reached $34.4 billion, becoming the biggest single day in U.S. retail history and surpassing Black Friday’s haul of $31.2 billion by 10 percent, according to Customer Growth Partners.
The next biggest shopping days were Dec. 14 ($28.1 billion) and Cyber Monday ($19.1 billion). With only expedited shipping options left, Super Saturday tends to be more of an in-store than online event.
While foot traffic was down at most malls, the conversion rate, or the percentage of people who go to malls and make a purchase, increased, Customer Growth Partners said.
Super Saturday was expected to gain a boost from the compressed holiday selling season. The season saw six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas and one less Saturday this year versus 2018.
NRF’s survey predicted 147.8 million planned to shop on Super Saturday in the U.S., up from 134.3 million last year.
In recent years, however, total sales on Super Saturday have edged closer to Black Friday, the latter losing significance as holiday deals arrive as early as September and aggressive promotions continue throughout December.
Super Saturday is also being increasingly promoted by retailers, with most chains offering deals and extending hours to 11 p.m. or midnight.
At Macy’s, the first 250 shoppers at each location were given a free $10 Macy’s Reward Card. The retailer opened most of its stores at 7 a.m. Saturday and offered doorbusters until 1 p.m. and online all day. Kohl’s and Target were also promoted day-specific deals, while other chains began offering last-minute deals that extended through December 24.
Super Saturday is also referred to as Panic Saturday because the day attracts last-minute shoppers. However, some shoppers believe the deals get more broadly better just before Christmas as retailers start panicking.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has Super Saturday become a more critical day for retailers than Black Friday? How has executing on the day evolved with digital’s influence, deals arriving throughout the season, markdown-trained shoppers and other factors?
7 Comments on "Is Super Saturday rivaling Black Friday in importance?"
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
A shorter holiday season caused a lot of people to procrastinate this year. Retailers knew that and many retailers resurrected their Black Friday deals or sweetened them more to get the traffic in the doors. I really think it depends on the calendar – but with retailers in some cases offering one-hour delivery who’s to say the field next year won’t be open with more options?
Managing Director, GlobalData
As interesting as they are from an analytical perspective, looking at individual days is pretty pointless – especially as we now have so many of them! What really counts is how much is spent over the entire holiday period and how this compares to last year.
That said, it doesn’t surprise me that Black Friday has lost importance. Spending for the occasion is now spread over a longer period which includes Thanksgiving Day and the subsequent weekend. Equally, Super Saturday was relatively more important this year as Thanksgiving fell late and more people than ever left their shopping until later.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
While conventional wisdom continues to predict brick-and-mortar’s demise due to less traffic in the mall this article points to growing higher conversion rates in-store. The browsers are online, people in a store are more motivated to buy. Retailers in 2020 will realize it is about training associates to take advantage of the predilection of those entering stores to buy regardless of day of week or season.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
That’s a good way to put it: retailers panic on the Saturday before Christmas, not consumers. They just wait around for another good deal.
Retailers killed Black Friday, not consumers. This year we had Spring Black Friday and Summer Black Friday, and deals that some retailer or another called Early Black Friday happened every other week. It made the actual day a moot point.
Super Saturday is a day consumers are only starting to grasp. Where it goes from here, and how it is defined, will depend on how the retail industry chooses to exploit it. You want a single big day? Don’t water it down. But if you want just another ho-hum day of sales follow the Black Friday template.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The concepts of Super Saturday, Black Friday, etc., are really opportunities to promote and fulfill customers’ needs and expectations. We know Super (Panic) Saturday will be a big day, so let’s make a big deal about it. We still must navigate the balance of digital versus in-store. The digital retail revolution continues to grow and change the retail landscape, but that doesn’t impact what our customers want to buy, just how they go about buying it. Holidays are opportunities to sell more and, if managed properly, build a stronger bond with the customer. And new customers come in during the holidays. Combine the experience with the right promotions and reap the benefits of a potential repeat – and maybe even a loyal – customer.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I suppose this is all a matter of how long your memory is. As I recall, the last Saturday before Christmas was always a bigger deal than Black Friday … until the industry got into door buster madness.
This is the normal way of things. What’s truly new is the advent of gift cards turning January into a viable selling month.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Black Friday has already lost some of its luster as promotions and discounts start earlier and earlier in the holiday season and it seems like every other shopping day is some kind of promotional event. Super Saturday’s success lies more in the procrastinating nature of shoppers and this year’s short holiday shopping season.