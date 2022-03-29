Is Target and Levi’s expanding partnership a win-win?
Target plans to expand the availability of its selection of Levi’s premium Red Tab jeans from 500 stores to 800 this spring in a bid to amplify its “status as your favorite denim destination.”
The retailer’s relationship with Levi’s began in 2011 with the introduction of the Denizen value-jean, now in nearly 1,500 of its 2,000 stores. In 2019, Target introduced Levi’s Red Tab 501, 505 and 511 styles to 50 stores near college campuses and urban centers and has expanded over the several seasons to reach 500 last fall. Prices on the Red Tab range from $59.99 to $69.99.
The latest expansion brings Target’s Levi’s offering to more than 180 pieces, including tops, dresses, jeans and jackets.
On its fourth-quarter analyst call in early March, Christina Hennington, Target’s EVP and chief growth officer, said the discounter’s expanding Levi’s partnership, along with the recent introduction of private labels Universal Thread and Goodfellow, is “bringing us from a retailer that sold denim to a denim destination, having grown sales in this category by more than $150 million since 2019.”
Target also counts its frequent designer collaborations as well as Disney, Apple and Ulta Beauty in-store shops as key traffic drivers.
For Levi’s, the move continues the shift from its department store roots. Budget-priced Levi’s jeans first arrived at Walmart in 2002. Levi’s also has a goal to expand direct-to-consumer to 60 percent of revenues by 2030, from nearly 40 percent in 2020 and 20 percent in 2011.
Many other stores also claim to be denim destinations, including Kohl’s, American Eagle, Guess and Madewell over the past year.
The jeans category made a strong comeback during the pandemic. On its fourth-quarter conference call in January, Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh said the category has benefited from the continued acceleration of the casualization trend, expanding waist sizes over the pandemic that prompt wardrobe updates and a new denim cycle led by looser, baggier fits.
Said Mr. Bergh, “The last big cycle was skinny jeans, which is a women’s only thing, and the new denim cycle drives apparel widely, it drives footwear, it drives tops as well. So I’m optimistic for that reason.”
- Levi’s is Expanding *Again* So You Can Find the Perfect Pair (and More) in 800 Target Stores – Target
- Target and Levi’s partnership is getting more serious. – Women’s Wear Daily
- Target (TGT) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) CEO Chip Bergh on Q4 2021 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha
- It’s Official: Skinny Jeans Are Out, Wide-Leg Denim Is In – Adweek
- The factors driving denim’s recovery – Drapers
- Another Factor Behind Denim’s Comeback? Pandemic Weight Gain – Sourcing Journal
- Is it a stretch for Target to carry Levi’s pricier red tab jeans? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would capturing a reputation as a go-to place for denim be a huge competitive win for Target? Does Levi’s lose any brand equity with its further expansion at Target and other discounters?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Is Target and Levi’s expanding partnership a win-win?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Any partnership with Target is a win. Denim is a wardrobe staple so scaling Levi’s to more doors will drive footfall. Levi’s doesn’t lose brand equity because their loyal Levi’s retail customer is not necessarily shopping a suburban Target store. Although the Target shopper may venture into an urban city, know the brand from their local store and seek out the Levi’s retail experience because they were exposed to the brand. What I would have loved to see is a limited edition collaboration with Levi’s.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
Levi’s is one of the few brands that are truly elastic. They can sell from prestige to discount and their brand remains authentic. Timex, Nike are also among the legacy brands that are insulated from dilution based on channel. I think this is a win-win. J.C. Penney tried to create a Levi’s shop within their reinvention stage and it would have been a solid merchandising move; Target will be able to execute this much better. Denim is an American mainstay and certainly will add another reason for destination shopping.
CEO, New Sega Home
Absolutely. This fits the right demographic for Target as well. Levi’s is pretty well distributed already, and the Target customer tends to be more affluent and brand conscious so this seems like a win-win. I don’t think Levi’s alone will fully cement Target as the denim destination, but it’s a great feather in their cap.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If any company was believed to be the “go-to” place for denim, it would be a huge competitive win for them. That status would not last long. Competitors would be all over that space seeking their slice of the pie.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Over the years, Levi has established its position as top-of-mind in consumers’ brains when they think jeans and, more importantly, denim. So now Target attaches itself to that mind placement. How can that not be very valuable for both companies?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Jeans, Including Levi’s, are a commodity that can be found everywhere, so is any place really a denim destination? Of course any partnership with Target is going to be good for the partner, so why not?
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
This is clear win-win for both. Target grows its base and Levi’s attracts a Target consumer that has a little more disposable income, both benefiting in meaningful ways for their businesses. And Levi’s does NOT lose an ounce of brand equity. If anything, I think they gain a point.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Have you seen a five-year graphic on Target’s revenue? Whatever Cornell’s making, it’s not enough (and I would normally never say that about a CEO today). This Levi’s deal is huge. That chart is going to look even better next year.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Levi’s has done a great job building out a good/better/best portfolio that expands its distribution without conflict. Denim is an evergreen business and Levi’s is smart to grow by expanding on the core rather than stretching the limits through distracting category extensions.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Target does a masterful job selecting the right partners that compliment their brand and their partners’ brand. I don’t expect any issues with Levi’s brand equity from their relationship with Target. Most consumers think of Target as something a bit different than a “discounter.” Given the hot trend in the denim category, and the commonalities in customer profile between Target and Levi’s, I have no doubt this will be a hit.