Source: Target promotional video

The latest limited edition designer collection offered by Target will come from Levi Strauss & Co.

The Levi’s for Target line will be made up of more than 100 home and lifestyle products as part of its very first partnership in the home category and will feature such items as pillows, quilts and tableware. Levi’s is also including clothing items for humans and pets in the collection, such as a trucker jacket, sleepwear and pet apparel and accessories, like a dog bed. Pricing ranges from $3 to $150 per item, with most being sold under $25. Target customers will have contactless purchasing options through delivery, Drive Up and in-store Order pickup.

Levi’s has set an aesthetic goal for the line of providing comfortable and durable pieces intended to promote sustainable living practices. The denim brand’s lineup will feature more sustainable certifications and elements than any other of Target’s previous designer collaborations. Items in the collection made with recycled glass, for example, bear Fair Trade USA, GOODWEAVE and FSC Wood certifications.

“Strategic partnerships like our work with Levi’s have long been a key part of Target’s success, allowing us to offer our guests the very best national brands alongside our incredible assortment of owned brands,” said Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer, Target, in a statement. “Through this partnership, we’re able to offer a collection of items guests can’t find anywhere else, with pieces that exemplify the values and design prowess of both the Target and Levi’s brands.”

This project represents the latest deepening in the relationship between the two companies. Target has sold Levi’s lower-price Denizen jeans in its stores for decades.

In 2019, Target began carrying Levi’s premium red tab 505 and 511 jeans at 50 stores located near college campuses and urban centers after a successful 20 store pilot. The retailer has announced that it will add curated red tab displays to 500 stores as the relationship between the two parties has proven to be mutually beneficial. Both the Denizen and red tab items are sold nationally on target.com.

The Levi’s for Target line will launch in most Target stores and online on Feb. 28.