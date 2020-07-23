Is there a path to profitable grocery delivery?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the blog of Oliver Guy, senior director, industry solutions, Software AG. The article first appeared on Total Retail.
Despite dramatic growth in grocery deliveries due to the pandemic, grocers are not necessarily making higher profits.
The rapid acceleration in delivery demand has caused major delays, sold-out items and operational glitches — mostly stemming from siloed technology. At the same time, low-margin products and additional costs associated with hiring more delivery staff have eaten into profits. And online growth looks set to continue strengthening.
Addressing these challenges to drive operational efficiency requires becoming a truly connected retailer.
Below are three ways to move forward to a more connected, efficient and safe grocery experience:
- Liberate data: Multiple silos of data from customers, products and inventories create multiple perspectives that are confusing and limit efficiency. They must be connected, aligned and made available in real-time regardless of the data’s location. This liberates the data and allows for improved process flow and decision-making.
- Operationalize. Real-time access to data can then paint a picture of what is happening right now, giving actionable insight and the ability to automate decision-making — allowing retailers to respond to issues and opportunities. Combining real-time data from stores and supply chain operations, along with predictive models and emerging technologies like AI and IoT, can enable a truly connected store. Store associates can be proactively directed to where they are needed. Time-consuming tasks, such as inventory management or price and promotion execution, can be automated. Operationalizing data in this way can also improve visibility or shelf-level demand in the upstream supply chain, thus improving in-store availability.
- Align processes: Leading grocers are becoming more process-centric, seeking improvements in operational efficiency by undertaking time and motion studies of store operational tasks. This is a great start, but there’s so much more that can be done, like enabling task-centric data collection that can be used for process mining to drive continuous improvement.
Data silo elimination is key as it becomes the foundation to unlock the potential of emerging technologies like IoT and AI. Together these will drive insight, automation and improve decision-making that can redefine operational efficiency for retailers.
- Making Grocery Delivery Work – LinkedIn
- Operational Efficiency in the Grocery Industry is Vital as Demand for Delivery Accelerates – Total Retail
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How critical will eliminating data silos be to driving grocery delivery profitability? What unique challenges does the grocery model face in reducing silos?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Is there a path to profitable grocery delivery?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am sure that eliminating data silos will help. However, to move into sustainable profit territory retailers need to reorganize their operations. This means automating as much of the process as possible. Having robotic micro-fulfillment centers in stores, looking to use autonomous vehicles over the longer term, and automating central warehouses and distribution centers are all part of the mix.
What is also important, but more tricky to achieve, is trying to get consumers to shoulder more of the costs for online fulfillment. At the moment most grocers subsidize the fulfillment process to a great extent. Ideally that needs to be reduced.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
Creating a common data repository for inventory availability, customer info, product info, and pricing is imperative for any retailer in any segment that wishes to deliver retail in real-time across multiple channels. Grocery has lagged behind traditional retail in the push for seamless omnichannel fulfillment, and it’s logical that the pains suffered by their cross-segment peers are now challenges they must address as well. The use of various third-party delivery partners and the reliance on CPG suppliers and their data does add several complexities for grocery as they look to consolidate these various data silos, but these can be overcome with the right approach.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Grocery delivery is hard to do for good reason. More time and money for pick, pack, and cost of shipping. In an in-store environment, the customer does all three. Based on the data I see, each order needs an additional $7 in fees to get parity in profitability. And it also needs automated pick, pack processes and micro fulfillment centers.
Secondly, the volume needs to go up. As impressive as the recent run up is, it not only needs to be sustainable, but to also grow significantly. Without such volumes, the overall delivery model will not be profitable.
In short, this is for deep pockets and has a long road to profitability.
Retail Industry Analyst
Eliminating data silos and aligning processes will help improve efficiencies and profitability, but it will require more changes. The two biggest cost components are the labor to pick items and the cost to deliver. While these costs can be optimized, they will still be an added cost that someone has to pay for. Consumers can’t expect free delivery. Grocers must find the right pricing model that makes grocery delivery profitable in the long term.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
“Data is the new oil.” Interoperability across business functions is key. Take advantage of some great tools available in the market. Also, I believe this data management challenge is centered around logistics. Extracting costs from every element of the delivery task is critical.