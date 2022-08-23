Is Tractor Supply barking up the right tree with its new Neighbor’s Club rewards?

7 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: Tractor Supply Co.
Aug 23, 2022
by George Anderson

Tractor Supply is making changes to its Neighbor’s Club rewards program, putting greater emphasis on building closer relationships with the pet parents who shop in its stores.

The retailer last week said that customers of its standalone Petsense concept will now be eligible to join its Neighbor’s Club program and earn rewards in those stores and at Tractor Supply locations. The company is renaming its pet business Petsense by Tractor Supply to make clear the shared heritage of the two chains.

“Neighbor’s Club has been a true differentiator for Tractor Supply as we’ve seen strong growth in membership enrollment, increased spending levels and industry-leading retention levels with our high-value customers,” said Hal Lawton, president and CEO of Tractor Supply, in a statement. “Finding new ways to provide additional value through the expansion of Neighbor’s Club to pet parents at Petsense by Tractor Supply is a natural fit given the complementary nature of the brands.”

Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club rewards program has been cited by Mr. Lawton as a key to the retailer’s success in recent years. The program’s 26 million and counting members represent about 60 percent of Tractor Supply’s sales.

Neighbor’s Club was updated last year with a three-tier rewards structure that enables members who spend less than $1,000 annually with Tractor Supply to earn a point for every dollar they spend. Those who spend between $1,000 and less than $2,000 move up to Preferred Neighbor status and earn two points. Customers who spend two grand or more become a Preferred Plus Neighbor and can earn up to five points if they use the retailer’s TSC Personal Credit Card. Preferred Plus members have access to perks like free shipping on online orders, access to one same-day free delivery a quarter and a free quarterly trailer rental.

Petsense customers who become Neighbor’s Club members will be able to take advantage of perks that allow them to get a free pet wash when they buy three and a free pet grooming session after they purchase seven.

Tractor Supply is remodeling its Petsense locations with new external signage and internal décor, described by the company as offering “a friendlier, more modern and welcoming experience.” The Petsense by Tractor Supply store in Murfreesboro, TN, is the first location to sport the new look. The remaining 177 stores in the chain will get a makeover by year’s end.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think will be the result of Tractor Supply’s decision to clearly link its name and rewards with its Petsense business? Do you agree with Tractor Supply’s CEO that the company’s Neighbor’s Rewards program is “a true differentiator” for the retailer?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"This move makes so munch sense. Pet owners by nature are frequent visitors to stores and make perfect loyalty customers."

Andrew BlatherwickChairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions

Andrew BlatherwickChairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions

Join the Discussion!

7 Comments on "Is Tractor Supply barking up the right tree with its new Neighbor’s Club rewards?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
57 minutes 59 seconds ago

Tractor Supply is a fantastic business which has strong loyalty in the locations where it trades. As such, adding Petsense into the loyalty scheme makes good sense. I am sure the loyalty scheme does drive trade and makes a difference – but so too does the good assortment, reasonable pricing and great customer service. Tractor Supply has a really strong proposition so the loyalty scheme is just the icing on the cake.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
49 minutes 33 seconds ago

It is a really smart move. I believe no other farm and ranch store has a program like this. It will definitely increase the loyalty the customer base already has for them.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Andrew Blatherwick
BrainTrust
Andrew Blatherwick
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
41 minutes 59 seconds ago

This move makes so munch sense. Pet owners by nature are frequent visitors to stores and make perfect loyalty customers. Tractor Supply are smart to link the two retailers. Providing greater credibility to Petsense and offering membership of Neighbor’s Club can only increase loyalty and spend in the stores. It is also likely to translate to higher sales and new customers for Tractor Supply as Petsense customers see the benefit of the scheme. Good marketing should result in more success for Tractor Supply.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
40 minutes 31 seconds ago

I like the program. First, the rewards program is tiered in a way that is easy for customers to understand. Second, connecting to the Petsense business emphasizes an important group of customers. With fierce competition from other box stores in the area, it’s important to find ways to draw customers to their stores. Petsense customers is a good group of customers to target with special promotions.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
34 minutes 42 seconds ago

I would guess that there is a strong correlation between their customers and pet owners. They aspire to be a one-stop shop for home and garden, so this makes a ton of sense. I think they will do well with this strategy.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
34 minutes 10 seconds ago

Fifty years ago, I was driving through my territory and saw a Tractor Supply store. I stopped and went in. It was clearly a retailer that knew its business. Rural and farm. Yes, pick-ups were parked outside.

But they didn’t have plastic bags. Strange, I know. Shortly after, I went to their HQ and sold them Hefty Bags. TS quickly became one of my biggest customers.

The loyalty of their customers is impressive. They are the go-to place for a variety of customer needs that are not being served by traditional retailers.

The idea to link Petsense is a step in the right direction. Ask a TS shopper who their favorite retailer is. They will say Tractor Supply.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
21 minutes 11 seconds ago

Tractor Supply is a magical company with talented and loyal teams who are in it for the long run. The changes to Petsense by Tractor Supply will definitely bring benefits.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"This move makes so munch sense. Pet owners by nature are frequent visitors to stores and make perfect loyalty customers."

Andrew BlatherwickChairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions

Andrew BlatherwickChairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions

Take Our Instant Poll

Do you agree with Tractor Supply’s CEO that the company’s Neighbor’s Rewards program is “a true differentiator” for the retailer?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 