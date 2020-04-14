Photo: eBay

Jamie Iannone, COO for Walmart’s e-commerce business in the U.S., has been named as the new chief executive officer of eBay.

At Walmart, Mr. Iannone focused on the retailer’s omnichannel efforts and was responsible for Store No. 8, Walmart’s technology incubation hub. Before he was named COO for e-commerce in February, Mr. Iannone served in a variety of roles within the company, including CEO of SamsClub.com and executive vice president of membership and technology.

Before Walmart, Mr. Iannone was executive vice president of digital products at Barnes & Noble where he was responsible for the company’s NOOK devices and related matters.

The move to eBay is a homecoming of sorts for its new CEO. Mr. Iannone worked at eBay between 2001 and 2009.

“In my previous experience with the company, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes eBay so special,” said Mr. Iannone. “eBay’s success has always been rooted in its robust C2C platform. I believe the company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its ecosystem. I look forward to working with our global teams to enhance buyer experiences and provide more capabilities that will help small businesses sustain and grow.”

“The board believes Jamie is the ideal CEO to lead eBay’s next chapter of growth and success,” said Thomas Tierney, eBay Inc. chairman. “We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results. Jamie has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement.”

Mr. Iannone, who will formally become eBay CEO on April 27, joins the business at perhaps the most challenging time in history for retailers.

Earlier this month, eBay announced the launch of “Up and Running,” a new $100 million accelerator program that promises technical and financial support to get small merchants online quickly.

The program, which seeks to help small retailers mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, provides participants with a free basic eBay store for three months. The e-commerce giant is waiving its selling fees for participants and will allow merchants to sell up to 500 items for free. The new sellers also receive guidance and resources, including marketing and merchandising tools, discounted shipping supplies and customization features to create their own unique identity on the platform.