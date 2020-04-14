Is Walmart’s e-commerce COO the ‘ideal CEO to lead’ eBay?
Jamie Iannone, COO for Walmart’s e-commerce business in the U.S., has been named as the new chief executive officer of eBay.
At Walmart, Mr. Iannone focused on the retailer’s omnichannel efforts and was responsible for Store No. 8, Walmart’s technology incubation hub. Before he was named COO for e-commerce in February, Mr. Iannone served in a variety of roles within the company, including CEO of SamsClub.com and executive vice president of membership and technology.
Before Walmart, Mr. Iannone was executive vice president of digital products at Barnes & Noble where he was responsible for the company’s NOOK devices and related matters.
The move to eBay is a homecoming of sorts for its new CEO. Mr. Iannone worked at eBay between 2001 and 2009.
“In my previous experience with the company, I developed a deep appreciation for what makes eBay so special,” said Mr. Iannone. “eBay’s success has always been rooted in its robust C2C platform. I believe the company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its ecosystem. I look forward to working with our global teams to enhance buyer experiences and provide more capabilities that will help small businesses sustain and grow.”
“The board believes Jamie is the ideal CEO to lead eBay’s next chapter of growth and success,” said Thomas Tierney, eBay Inc. chairman. “We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results. Jamie has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement.”
Mr. Iannone, who will formally become eBay CEO on April 27, joins the business at perhaps the most challenging time in history for retailers.
Earlier this month, eBay announced the launch of “Up and Running,” a new $100 million accelerator program that promises technical and financial support to get small merchants online quickly.
The program, which seeks to help small retailers mitigate the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, provides participants with a free basic eBay store for three months. The e-commerce giant is waiving its selling fees for participants and will allow merchants to sell up to 500 items for free. The new sellers also receive guidance and resources, including marketing and merchandising tools, discounted shipping supplies and customization features to create their own unique identity on the platform.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you think consumers see eBay as a selling platform at this current moment in history? Is Jamie Iannone the ideal executive to lead the company? What changes/advancements do you see him making?
3 Comments on "Is Walmart's e-commerce COO the 'ideal CEO to lead' eBay?"
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I applaud the pick. Mr. Iannone straightened out Walmart’s e-commerce business to actually challenge Amazon. If eBay needed help, this is the guy.
However I am not sure where he can take eBay. eBay is a hodgepodge business model that doesn’t do any single thing as well as Amazon or Walmart or a handful of other retailer online services.
For Iannone to be successful, he must determine what exactly eBay is. They need a business model shake-up. Can anyone today define what eBay is? I am confident he will change it — but is it too little, too late?
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Opportunistically.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think he will succeed at eBay. Walmart provides a great foundation in regards to leadership, innovation, trial and error testing, creating processes and executing them with precision. That is a great toolbox to bring to a company that will have to re-examine their business after this pandemic to keep moving it forward. I wish him good luck.