Is Whole Foods’ e-grocery business headed down a dark path?
Amazon.com could be entering a new phase of its e-grocery business as it opens its first dark store dedicated to Whole Foods’ e-grocery fulfillment.
Amazon will be opening the location in Brooklyn, NY, according to USA Today, but will not give the general public access to the facility’s long shelves of products or large grocery coolers, nor will customers be able to pick up from the store directly. Product will be exclusively picked for delivery drivers and some bike delivery people.
While Amazon had been planning the dark store before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, the crisis has dropped the retailer into the deep end of e-grocery fulfillment.
Being the nation’s biggest destination for online orders — grocery and otherwise — went from being Amazon’s biggest advantage to a major challenge early on in the pandemic. An unprecedented influx of orders for food and other essentials due to panic buying, uncertainty and fears about the safety of physical grocery shopping led to roadblocks for the one-time leader of order fulfillment. At one point in April, Amazon even had to waitlist new online grocery customers.
The logistics challenges extended to Whole Foods as well. Near the peak of the first coronavirus wave in New York, Amazon closed a Whole Foods store in Manhattan to foot traffic and ran it exclusively as a dark store for online fulfillment.
The chain also made other Whole Foods locations in major markets dark or semi-dark, including the Inner Harbor location in Baltimore, which went fully online-only, and the San Francisco SoMa location, which closed to the public after 1 p.m. every day, according to another USA Today report. Grocers like Kroger and Walmart made similar moves, converting some locations to pickup-only.
Amazon has returned four of those six converted Whole Foods locations to normal grocery operations, according to USA Today.
Proponents of dark stores for e-grocery fulfillment tout the model’s advantages over the high distribution costs and long wait times of e-commerce fulfillment through traditional warehouses. They also see advantages in having floor space planned out and exclusively used for online order picking.
In grocery, and especially in perishables, long delivery times can lead to additional problems, such as food spoilage.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What should it signal to retailers that Amazon considers a dedicated dark store to be a good strategic move for Whole Foods? What factors determine if dark stores are the right move for grocers to fulfill e-commerce orders? Will dark stores outlast the pandemic-driven e-grocery boom, and what will their place be?
Retail Industry Analyst
Innovative grocers were testing dark stores prior to the pandemic as a way to improve the efficiency and profitability of online orders. With the dramatic increase in online grocery orders, dark stores are becoming more attractive. Automation in robotics to pick products in dark stores is also making the decision more compelling. We will see more grocers opening dark or semi-dark stores where it make sense.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I don’t think this is just about perishables. Of course time is a factor in fresh food, but distance is a factor in all deliveries. Grocery margins, and all retail margins, are already slim. It sounds like Amazon is being as surgical as possible in managing the raw costs of implementing deliveries — all deliveries. So yes, get ready for Amazon implementing a brick-and-mortar presence in all sorts of creative avenues.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I see this as a continuous process of calibrating to what they need. Clearly the grocery delivery wars have become hotter. It has been rumored that Amazon wanted to buy J.C. Penney to improve last-mile delivery, with those stores operating as micro fulfillment centers. Whole Foods being a grocery store has existing infrastructure for storing and delivering short shelf life products.
Based on the growth objectives they have, this could be a short term solution for them as they build/acquire more dark grocery stores/micro-fulfillment centers. Obviously there is a trade off to temporarily close a thriving location (assuming they were) to use it for warehousing and logistics.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Dark stores are one solution among many in terms of grocery fulfilment, They work well in locations, like urban areas, where there is a high order density. However, in very expensive locations they are not always feasible. They are also costly to run if they are not fully automated. As such, I don’t think dark stores are a panacea for online grocery, they are just one piece in the puzzle.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
“Expensive locations,” and “high order density” are the key phrases here. Otherwise it is a BOPIS-only building. This is a wait-and-see for me.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Look for Amazon to use a similar model — only more akin to a Meijer than a Whole Foods — when it begins to take over abandoned retail mall anchor space for localized distribution centers. Jeff Bezos doesn’t whisper in my ear, but I don’t believe the concept of a traditional Amazon distribution center was ever the vision for that concept. Rather it is an inexpensive way to quickly ramp up localized “mini-DCs” that will focus on FMCG order fulfillment at much lower cost than either the traditional DC or the combination retail store/fulfillment hybrid.
Content Marketing Strategist
Dark stores signal the rise of micro-fulfillment to boost e-commerce speed, agility and competitiveness.
Grocers with many physical stores could convert locations in dense urban centers into dark stores for flexible fulfillment. Dark stores give consumers prompt, appealing omnichannel options.
As e-commerce surges, dark stores will outlast the pandemic due to fast fulfillment that delights shoppers.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Dark stores work if you have the volume of orders to support them and the capital to bankroll the footprint. Dark stores are key in driving down the fulfillment costs associated with curbside or online orders.
Managing Partner, Smart Data Solutions, ThreeBridge
Amazon developing dark stores for grocery should forecast a significant change in the grocery business. And increasing number of consumers during this pandemic are choosing to have groceries delivered rather than going to the store and facing risk themselves. A dark store allows for more inventory and reduced staffing compared to traditional stores, and in a business with razor-thin margins like grocery this can make a significant difference.
I believe that grocery delivery has “jumped the shark” during the pandemic and many consumers will continue to order online, as they do with most other products. Grocers must be ready to optimize to this challenge in order to be able to succeed.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Dark stores or micro-fulfillment stores were being tested before the pandemic and it does seem to improve efficiency in online orders. It actually makes sense – so much so that restaurants have also moved to dark restaurants as well since online ordering has also increased in that arena.