Kellogg thinks it makes more sense apart than together
Following a trend of breaking up conglomerates, Kellogg Co. last week announced plans to split into three independent companies: global snacks, North American cereal and plant-based foods.
“These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg’s CEO, in a press release.
Under the plan, its North American cereal and plant-based businesses, which collectively represented only 20 percent of its sales in 2021, will be spun off. The remaining primary business is centered on snacking — Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, Nutri-Grain and RXBAR— as well as international cereal and noodles and the North America frozen breakfast unit, including Eggos.
As the fastest growing and highest margin segment, the snacking business is expected to earn a higher stock multiple as a stand-alone.
The heritage cereal business, including Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies, is expected to see stable sales as it seeks to regain share after facing supply chain disruptions, a fire and a strike over the last year. Kellogg promises more innovation as the brands won’t be competing for resources against the massive snacking business.
The plant-based food business, led by MorningStar Farms, is profitable and offers huge growth prospects in an emerging food category. Kellogg may sell it outright.
Kellogg joins other conglomerates like General Electric, Johnson & Johnson and Toshiba that announced breakup plans late last year as well as significant divestitures announced over the last year at Smucker, Mondelez and General Mills. Many attribute the shift away from sprawling conglomerates to General Electric in the sixties after some questioned the synergies realized.
Kellogg’s stock lost ground in the days following the spinoff announcement as some analysts expressed concern about the stand-alone costs for the spun-off businesses and the stranded overhead for the continuing snacks company.
Ken Goldman, at JPMorgan, wrote in a note, “Whatever Kellogg’s triumvirate of spin-offs gains in operating and financial focus, it loses in reduced scale, dis-synergies, and the cash cost of the break-up.”
Analysts predict if the Kellogg split proves successful, more conglomerate break-ups will follow.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which business — snacks, cereal or plant-based food — benefits the most and least from Kellogg’s potential spinoffs? Is the divestiture of many mega-conglomerates healthy for the retail industry and do you see it continuing?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I see this move as financial engineering rather than as a decision to allow the various divisions to perform better. From a strategy perspective, Kellogg already had a degree of separation between its business units, so there is no particular advantage in formally separating them. The truth is that other divisions weren’t really starved of investment because of the snacking division: they just weren’t as innovative and forward thinking as that division so performance has been somewhat weaker. I am sure investors will make some money out of this in the short term, but I don’t see it as a particularly advantageous move in the long term.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Kellogg will likely be successful with their snacking business but it’s too early to understand the effect of spinning off their cereal business which is what most consumers think of when they think of Kellogg. No one has a crystal ball that can see what will happen to the cereal category but if I were a betting man, I would say the cereal category will bounce back, especially if prices start to come down. A family size box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes costs more than $9 at my local CVS!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
As history shows us, mergers and acquisitions don’t deliver benefits for company values about 80 percent of the time. The opposite is true of spinoffs. Generally, the added performance of the spinoffs provides significant gains for shareholders.
Each of the three companies will benefit from going their own way. The focus will change, and resources will not be shared.
Today divestiture is a trend, just like mergers were a trend. This has been repeated again and again since the turn of the 20th century.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Well, I’m not sure there is a clear winner here, which is what may be making some analysts nervous. Cereal will likely stay more or less flat in sales with intense price pressure slowly eroding margins. Snacks, which everyone seems excited about is, I think, a more fragile category than most want to admit, especially in a period of inflation and recession. Plant-based foods? Solid niche, but a niche nevertheless. This looks more like a financial restructuring than a marketing strategy to me, but time will tell.
Content Marketing Strategist
Kellogg’s plant-based food spinoff has the greatest growth potential, making it alluring to buyers. Animal-based foods show the highest price hikes due to inflation; more consumers now seek plant-based options.
Snacks are a close second due to their portability and our pandemic-fueled habit of frequent nibbling.
Kellogg’s cereal business will benefit the least. Cereal’s slow growth rate is due to dietary changes like skipping breakfast or prioritizing protein. Millennials even eschew cereal because they said they have to clean the bowl.
Divestiture can invigorate retail as companies focus on their strengths and sell sources of inefficiency.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Kellogg is spinning off its business to focus on snacks – that’s where the money is. The cereal business is being put out to pasture; it’s a mature business with little growth potential. Plant-based foods are more of an R&D play and should be kept separate. This is a finance-driven change, not an operational one.