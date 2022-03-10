McDonald’s rolls out adult Happy Meals in streetwear collaboration

Source: McDonald’s

McDonald’s announced for the first time the release of a Happy Meal aimed at adults in a limited-edition collaboration with cult streetwear label, Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

For the collaboration, Cactus Plant Flea Market, known for its offbeat use of asymmetrical typography with puff-print graphics worn by hip hop stars, designed a box in the label’s signature style alongside the iconic golden arches of McDonald’s.

Customers can pick between a Big Mac meal or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, both coming with fries and a drink. Each Happy Meal box includes one of four Cactus Plant Flea Market-designed figurines: Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as a new character, Cactus Buddy! (exclamation point included).

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available starting Oct. 3, while supplies last.

Customers who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald’s App will be entered in a drawing to win exclusive free merchandise during the limited-time window, including custom t-shirts, hoodies and a Grimace Chair. The merchandise will be available to purchase at cpfmmcdonalds.com while supplies last.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a release.

Over the last few years, McDonald’s has found wild success from its “Famous Orders” campaign that features limited-time meals sponsored by star musicians, including Travis Scott, BTS, Saweetie and Mariah Carey.

Quick-service restaurants have also partnered on product collaborations, including White Castle with fashion label Telfar, KFC with streetwear brand Hype and 7-Eleven recently with Crocs.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market stands out for tapping nostalgia around Happy Meals.

Kelly Goldsmith, E. Bronsom Ingram, professor of marketing at Vanderbilt University, told Today that, given the chain’s 67-year history, advertising only needs to focus on “simply reminding their customers that they exist.”

She said, “There is lots of new and different competition in the fast food space, but one differentiating attribute that new entrants cannot leverage is nostalgia and history.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What trends stand out to you around the launch of the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box? Do you see opportunities for similar collaborations in the fast-food space?