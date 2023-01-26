Mobile clinics could make Dollar General a medical destination point

Photo: DocGo

Dollar General is testing mobile health clinics outside three stores in Middle Tennessee as the chain pursues its goal of becoming a major player in the retail healthcare sector.

The dollar store giant is partnering with DocGo, which operates mobile clinics, to offer a variety of preventive, urgent and chronic condition care. Medical staff provide services including physical examinations, vaccinations and school sports physicals. Dollar General first announced plans to work with DocGo last year.

The mobile clinic will operate between 10 and eight local time, setting up shop outside the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville on Sundays and Mondays. Another Clarksville store will host the mobile clinic on Wednesday and Thursdays before the DocGo unit moves to Cumberland Furnace on Fridays and Saturdays, reports WSMV4.

The mobile clinics, which accept Medicaid/TennCare, Medicare and other forms of health insurance, offer scheduled appointments on the DG Wellbeing site or by calling an 800 number. Walk-ins are also accepted.

“These clinics demonstrate our ability and desire to work with our customers to bring affordable health and wellness closer to home while equally establishing Dollar General as a trusted partner where customers can access health services,” said Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s chief medical officer, in a statement.

Dr. Wu, who was named Dollar General’s chief medical officer in July 2021, has been tasked with establishing the retailer as a destination point for the chain’s customers, many of whom live in areas that lack access to healthcare products and services.

At the time of his hiring, Dollar General said he would orchestrate “healthcare product and service providers to build a comprehensive network of affordable services” for the retailer’s customers. The company, at the time, did not offer specifics on the types of services it might bring to market.

The chain has focused on expanding its selection of healthcare products to customers through its DG Wellbeing initiative.

CEO Jeff Owen, speaking in December on Dollar General’s third quarter earnings call, said, “The initial focus of this project is an expanded health offering, which consists of approximately 30 percent more feet of selling space and up to 400 additional items as compared to our standard offering.

DG Wellbeing had been rolled out to more than 4,000 stores by the end of 2022.