Moms will decide how much holiday cheer retailers enjoy this year
Retail sales expectations for Christmas are ranging between hopeful and optimistic as the calendar moves closer to Thanksgiving. After months of trying to build back from the damage done by the novel coronavirus pandemic, retailers may get some relief from pent-up consumer demand and desire to find some joy in new toys (literal or otherwise). In the end, however, it may come down to how women, particularly moms with kids, are feeling about their financial situations when the books are closed in 2020.
A recent article on the Forbes website points to the spending power of adult women, particularly the 73.5 million that are mothers, as the key to retail success during the holidays. Just how much spending moms do on their kids will be determinative in the end. A Zulily survey of 2,000 American moms cites the desire by many to make this season’s celebrations a bright spot in a year that has disrupted so much of American life. Seventy percent “say they feel pressure to make this holiday season great for their child due to the pandemic.”
Eighty-four percent of those surveyed say their celebrations will reflect “a new normal” brought about by the pandemic and that they are hoping to create new family traditions, including activities such as making their own holiday decorations (51 percent) and writing thank you cards to essential workers on the frontline fight against COVID-19.
One of the new realities of American life in the pandemic that could be a significant drag on holiday sales is the number of women who are unemployed, according to a Washington Post report.
More than two million women have moved out of the workforce this year after choosing or being forced to stay at home due to pandemic-related circumstances. Many must care for children in their households who have been attending school virtually as the number of cases of COVID-19 spikes across the U.S.
The New York Times reports that at least 130,533 new cases and 745 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the U.S. yesterday. The average number of cases per day currently stands at 116,448, up 64 percent from two weeks ago.
- Moms Will Make Or Break Retailers’ Holiday: What She Will Be Shopping For – Forbes
- Zulily Unveils Its First Ever Top Toy List For 2020 To Help Kids Connect, Move and Imagine – Zulily/PRNewswire
- Virtual schooling has largely forced moms, not dads, to quit work. It will hurt the economy for years. – The Washington Post
- Covid in the U.S. – Latest Maps and Case Count – NY Times
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How significant a factor will female unemployment be in retail sales performance for the 2020 holiday season? Have spiking COVID-19 cases across most of the U.S. put the expected strong holiday season in jeopardy?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Moms will decide how much holiday cheer retailers enjoy this year"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The pandemic is the key factor to holiday season sales – female unemployment is certainly part of this bigger story. There’s no doubt that unemployment and consumer confidence in general will have a tremendous impact on this year’s holiday season. Spiking COVID-19 cases, according to experts, are going to get even worse and this can’t help but weigh on retail sales activity. Notwithstanding yesterday’s announcement of an impending vaccine, we all have a long way to go before “normal” is back – it won’t be this holiday season.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think this year’s holiday season will not be the same as always. Too many mitigating things to worry about- jobs, not being able to have the normal large get togethers, having to watch piggy bank more closely, etc. I think moms will play a big role in deciding how much to spend on familial celebrations. It is really hard to predict as the unknown still rules in our everyday life.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Of the 73.5 million moms, the 2 million who lost their jobs — sadly — are likely to be those who were most economically vulnerable before the pandemic. So how will female unemployment affect seasonal retail performance? The struggle of the unemployed moms may not be visible in most aggregate numbers. Only by parsing the data will we see the impact on those hurting.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I was interested until I read, “writing thank you cards to essential workers on the frontline fight against COVID-19.” Really? Who would do this? A big reach in my estimation. Moms have always determined how strong the holidays are. Those who feel hopeful through vaccine news and opening up will drive consumption. If we continue to go out of control with infections, that will make everyone fearful.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
Credit card debt has fallen during the pandemic. Consumers have carefully reduced their expenses.
Optimism will play a big factor in holiday sales and may be that motivating force for shopping. Consumers could be willing to bet a bit on the future (using credit cards) to create a holiday atmosphere filled with renewed joy for their families and retailers.
That will be especially possible if consumers see increases in employment and greater COVID-19 containment. A lot will have to happen in a short period of time. But the possibility of a vaccine from Pfizer and the Lilly remedies could help create the optimism needed.
Content Marketing Strategist
2020’s K-shaped economy will significantly impact retail sales by pushing mid-market shoppers between value and premium tiers.
On the downward slope of the K, female unemployment has hurt many families amid business closures and the current lack of a federal stimulus package. Moms facing these circumstances will prioritize essentials like groceries over Baby Yoda toys. They may also visit fewer stores to mitigate health risks.
On the upward slope of the K, the comparatively affluent families could go on a wild shopping spree. These moms may spend their unused travel funds to compensate for a dud of a year in which children grieved the loss of connection and normality. They will spend more on e-commerce to avoid physical stores.
Many of us will spend our way through 2020 mom guilt. Overall, retail companies have reason for hope and cheer this holiday season.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
Product Marketing Manager, CB4
Female unemployment is a factor. Even employed moms have already spent more on other things (toys to keep kids stuck at home occupied, fancy outdoor gear, private childcare). Moms are savvy and will find a way to bring joy into their homes while spending less and without the extended family. E-commerce is predicted to have fulfillment issues that may put the holiday season in jeopardy for retailers, given that spiking COVID-19 cases will likely hold back in-store sales.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
In most cases, pre COVID moms/wives determined the holiday budgets and the will be true again this year. The biggest difference is the availability of income to spend. For those fortunate enough where both parents are sill working the might be a slight downtrend because what happens if one or both lose their jobs.
Where previous both were working and one lost their jobs I expect you can see some contraction in holiday spending but those with children will likely do all they can to provide a bight spot for their kids.