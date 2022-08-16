Nike takes the week off

Photo: Nike

Nike has closed its corporate and Air MI offices this week to give its employees time off to recharge their batteries.

Nike’s “Well-Being Week” is in its second year at the athletic wear brand and has the endorsement of the company’s EVP, chief human resources officer, Monique Matheson.

Ms. Matheson wrote last week in a post on LinkedIn that the first year of Nike’s new tradition was enormously popular with staff.

“Because everyone was away at the same time, teammates said they could unplug — really unplug, without worrying about what was happening back at the office or getting anxiety about the emails piling up” she wrote. “And because we could all truly disconnect, our time away was more restorative. That’s certainly what I experienced.”

Nike is not shutting down its consumer-direct business, either online or in stores, for the week, but the company is not leaving its warehouse and retail staff out of its well-being equation.

“We’re giving teammates in our retail stores and distribution centers a week’s worth of paid Well-Being Days off they can use when it’s convenient for them,” Ms. Matheson wrote.

Well-Being Week was a creation, in many ways, of the pandemic.

Matt Marrazzo, director, paid & earned marketing insights for Nike, last year wrote a LinkedIn post ahead of the first Well-Being Week.

“In a year (or two) unlike any other, taking time for rest and recovery is key to performing well and staying sane. This past year has been rough — we’re all human! and living through a traumatic event! — but I’m hopeful that the empathy and grace we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the culture of work moving forward.”