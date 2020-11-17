Source: Oreo.com

Oreo has launched a feature on its website, OREOiD, that gives fans a way to customize their own cookies.

The customization relates to a change in aesthetic design, or the look of an item, rather than a functional change, such as the flavor.

Fans have two options, according to Geekspin. The first is “Just the creme color” that lets the customer choose among eight different filling colors: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink or white. After picking a color, users choose between several quantities and packaging options, from plain cellophane bags to gift boxes. Quantities range from two-count packs of cookies for $2.50 each (minimum order of 20) to a set of 24 cookies for $19.95, or about 83 cents a cookie.

Oreo’s standard 14.3-ounce package containing 36 regular Oreo cookies currently costs $3.20, or about nine cents a cookie, at Kroger.

The second option, “Customize everything,” not only lets customers choose different creme colors, but to dip cookies in classic or white fudge, add rainbow-like sprinkles and decorate them with a photo or text. The costs, which includes fancier packaging, range from 20 one-count packs that sell for $2.50 each to 24-count boxes for $52.95, or about $2.20 a cookie.

“The OREOiD platform provides the opportunity to combine the playfulness of our cookie and the imagination of our fans,” Oreo brand manager Olympia Portale said in a statement.

Other examples of aesthetic customization programs include “Nike By You” for sneakers, “My Hydro by Hydro Flask” for water bottles and Timbuk2’s “Customized By You” for bike messenger handbags. In the food and beverage space, customized design hasn’t moved much beyond the birthday cake, but the increasing frequency of limited-edition lines appears to point to customization’s potential.

Among some other aesthetic customization examples in food and beverage:

M&M’ s can be personalized with a picture, clip art and text.

Coca-Cola fans can place a special name or personal message on a classic-shaped, 8 fl. oz. glass bottle of Coke.

Hershey fans can personalize a chocolate bar wrapper.