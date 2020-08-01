Pier 1 to close up to 450 stores as it faces uncertain future
Pier 1 Imports announced on Monday that it plans to close up to 450 stores, an unspecified number of distribution centers while cutting the numbers of people who work at the retailer’s corporate headquarters.
The chain comes off a third-quarter where same-store sales fell 11.4 percent. Pier 1 pointed to lower traffic and fewer shopping days during the recent holiday season as factors in its results. The retailer also announced that its gross profit of 30.8 percent fell from 31.6 percent the previous year as a result of increased promotions and clearance sales.
Robert Reisbeck, who was named CEO of Pier 1 in November in addition to his CFO duties, said that the company had accomplished its goal of clearing out “non-go-forward merchandise” during the most recent quarter.
“Looking ahead, we believe that we will deliver improved financial results over time as we realize the benefits of our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives,” said Mr. Reisbeck.
Not all are as confident about the chain’s prospects, which has posted declining sales in eight consecutive quarters.
“As Pier 1’s losses deepen, the planned large-scale store closures and cost cuts will likely be insufficient to turn around the business in time to address the company’s looming debt maturities, making restructuring or bankruptcy highly likely scenarios,” said Raya Sokolyanska, VP-senior analyst for Moody’s, in an email to RetailWire. “Increasing competition in the sector from online players, mass merchants and off-price retailers are compounding Pier 1’s already challenging turnaround.”
Cutting its debt load is a major concern for Pier 1. The chain, Fortune reports, is currently carrying over $300 million in debt and is working with outside firms including Kirkland & Ellis, AlixPartners and Guggenheim Partners to restructure its business and perhaps pursue bankruptcy.
Unlike Bed Bath & Beyond, which earlier this week announced a $250 million sale-leaseback deal with Oak Street Real Estate Capital, Pier 1 does not own much of its property.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the major competitive challenges facing Pier 1 Imports? What other steps – financial or otherwise – do you think Pier 1 may take to try and set its business on a positive path going forward?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
When 1,000 store chains fail, it doesn’t happen overnight. According to Bloomberg, Pier 1 posted eight straight quarters of declining sales and six consecutive quarterly losses, but I’d argue that Pier 1’s challenges started years before.
Retail is a zero-sum game and there’s no doubt that new e-commerce players like Wayfair played a role but, if you stand still like Pier 1 did, the market will blow past you. There was nothing particularly special about Pier 1’s offerings or stores. The revolving door in the executive suite didn’t help either.
Sadly, I believe Pier 1 is in a very deep hole and I’m not hopeful they can find a path forward.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Director, GlobalData
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
As the middle class erodes, we seem to be entering a time when scavaging and renting are becoming the norm. When it doesn’t matter what you buy as long as it is on sale and you can return it up to six months later, or simply rent someone else’s discards, it is not conducive to buying. Couple that with the image of a bastion of wicker furniture not of high quality and you have a recipe for a challenged brand. It is smart to close half, find who likes your look, and recapture them entirely first before venturing to expand selection.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
This is not a new development, and Pier 1 has faced significant challenges over the past few years. Particularly as they have seemingly lost their “why” and brand purpose while competing with both traditional home decor companies such as Crate & Barrel, West Elm, Restoration Hardware, and facing disruption in the form of digital-native companies such as Wayfair.
Unfortunately, Pier 1 has not found the magic in the bottle to differentiate them against the deep competition they are facing. Perhaps with the smaller store fleet, a focus on the customer experience, a differentiated brand purpose, curated assortment, a focus on omnichannel, as well as connecting the physical and digital shopping experiences via BOPIS, the company may have an opportunity to turn things around.
The immediate future isn’t clear. Let’s see how this plays out.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Pier 1 has been in this situation for a long time — Like Bed, Bath & Beyond, it has been passed by other brick-and-mortar retailers and online retailers who have upped their game. I don’t know if Pier 1 can survive unless they radically change how they do business and how they offer their store experience to customers.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I fear the assortments at Pier 1 have just not remained as relevant as they must to compete with a host of new entrants. I am saddened by this news and sincerely hope they bounce back, but I have long feared that their assortments have lost touch with their core segments.