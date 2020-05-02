Before leaving home, do some pre-show homework. Closely look at your product sales histories. Which merchandise is selling? Which is gathering dust? Examine current and committed inventories. Set a strategic plan on how to shop the show floor.

Workshops are important and, well, fun, but business classes teach merchandising, marketing and other skills every retailer needs to take their store to the next level of success.

: Arrive early on the first day to get an idea how the floor is laid out. Quickly walk the entire floor, noting what’s important about each booth. With most attendees shopping front-to-back, work the opposite direction. You’ll find open aisles.





Visit the New Exhibitor section and keep your eyes open for “show only” specials. Set appointments if you require quality alone time with a vendor

If traveling with colleagues or your buying group, choose a time to meet and assign each person a goal, such as finding a new vendor for _____________, getting the best price on ______________, or securing prizes and giveaways for upcoming promotional events.

