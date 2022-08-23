Sales and marketing pros want more from their CRM systems
More than three decades after the software’s arrival in the late eighties, surveys show CRM (customer relationship management) remains a frustration to many users.
A survey of 511 sales and marketing professionals from Insightly and Ascend2 taken in April found only 21 percent “extremely satisfied” with their CRM solution with 62 percent “somewhat satisfied.”
Among managers and directors, the biggest complaints were: missing/inadequate features, cited by 29 percent; difficult to customize/coding required, 28 percent; and initial or ongoing costs, 27 percent. Executives interviewed cited challenges in scaling.
The top five implementation challenges were found to be: training time, 43 percent; integrating existing systems, 40 percent; data migration, 37 percent; complexity, 31 percent; and time/expense for customizations, 30 percent.
A Salesforce-commissioned study from Forrester Consulting based on a survey last year of about 800 executives found fewer than half saw their CRM able to completely support the customer lifecycle, from discovery to engagement and retention, and only 32 percent believe their CRM system provides a complete, single view of customer information. Fifty-seven percent reported struggling to maintain good CX (customer experience) with the shift to remote work because their CRM systems were not well-integrated and accessible.
A survey for more than 500 sales professionals from Beagle Research Group in partnership with Oracle taken this past January found that 38 percent rate their CRM as neutral, inadequate or completely inadequate, and 33 percent say the same about their sales training. The group was highly critical of many things related to leads, including 43 percent neutral or negative about lead generation.
Fully 39 percent of sellers said they spent too much time working with different technologies and 27 percent said there were too many manual tasks that kept them from selling.
Beagle Research wrote in the study, “While these technologies have helped capture important data about customers and deals, they’ve also proven to be so time and labor intensive that they crowd out actual selling time.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the weak points and strong points of CRM systems? Do you see technology shortfalls, low user adoption, weak data, siloed departments or some other factor holding back CRM benefits?
5 Comments on "Sales and marketing pros want more from their CRM systems"
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The frustration is real. I’m a longtime Hubspotter and when I was working with IBM, we got Watson thinking we could make all these magical connections. Turns out your data has to be super clean, connected, and complete. CRM certainly creates frustration in terms of what it is capable of, and our desire for things to be quick and easy which databases rarely are.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
This falls under the old “garbage in, garbage out.” CRM systems are only as good as the effort that you put in. It is true however that they need to be made easier to customize to fit your sales process. One size does not fit all in CRM.
Chief Data Officer, CaringBridge
As the article above mentioned, the issues with CRM systems today can be classified into two categories: integration and excessive sales person requirements to be successful. The integration issues are common among many different types of software today. There are so many systems providing information that is critical to customer success. The requirements on IT to integrate the data from these disparate systems can be overwhelming. The result is that sales is forced to use multiple systems to manage their customers. Using multiple systems often frustrates sales and leads to lack of adherence.
The other piece that often dooms CRM projects is excessive demands for input and reporting by senior management. This is a classic case of management asking for everything because they can, when actually what is needed is for the sales people to be spending most of their time managing their customers and identifying prospects.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
One thing that has not changed in 30 years of using CRMs — it’s all about the data. Without clean data with well-identified attributes, normalized across all records, and supporting good data governance practices, the frustration companies are experiencing with their CRMs will continue. Details matter!
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
CRM stands for Customer Relationship Management. Easy, right? Just kidding. Today, more than ever, there are thousands of moving parts in engaging with and satisfying customers. Most CRM systems grew up around the account management model and aren’t well suited to selling on the sales floor. For that, retailers need something like the old black book. That showed at a glance what the customer’s purchase history and preferences were. From this article, it seems like there’s a huge opportunity to get that solution right.