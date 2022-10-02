Should Facebook’s eroding user base worry Meta much?
Facebook lost daily users in a quarter for the first time in its 18-year history. Mark Zuckerberg, the platform’s founder and CEO of Meta, blamed heightened competition from the short-video platform TikTok, particularly for the younger demographic.
He said last week on Meta’s fourth-quarter call, “People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly.”
The user declines were largest in Africa, Latin America and India, suggesting Facebook is reaching saturation globally.
Mr. Zuckerberg reiterated that Meta is aggressively developing its own short-form video Reels.
“It’s clear short-form video will be an increasing part of how people consume content moving forward, and Reels is now our fastest growing content format by far,” said Mr. Zuckerberg. “It’s already the biggest contributor to engagement growth on Instagram and it’s growing very quickly on Facebook too.”
Reels isn’t generating the advertising punch of older features, such as News Feed and Stories, which allow users to post videos and images that disappear after 24 hours.
However, Sheryl Sandberg, COO, noted that Facebook has managed “successful transitions” before — including from web to mobile as well as Feed to Stories — and that Meta should be able to monetize the shift to video. She said, “We’re not starting from scratch.”
The user decline comes after documents leaked last year by an ex-employee detailed Meta’s problems corralling misinformation and hate speech as well as the harm their platforms cause to teen mental health.
Meta’s shares last Thursday tumbled 26 percent after fourth-quarter results also showed that unexpectedly heavy spending on its metaverse project led to a rare decline in quarterly profit. The negative advertising impact from ad-tracking changes introduced last year by Apple also reduced forecasts.
Among the positives, Facebook’s monthly usage continued to grow, and usage across apps – Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp – grew modestly. Mr. Zuckerberg also talked up bringing all members to the metaverse. He said, “While the deepest and most immersive experiences are going to be in virtual reality, you’re also going to be able to access the worlds from your Facebook or Instagram apps as well, and probably more over time.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the decline in Facebook’s daily usage a harbinger of difficult times ahead? How should Meta be positioning Facebook alongside its other social platforms and with respect to its ambitions for the metaverse?
12 Comments on "Should Facebook’s eroding user base worry Meta much?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It’s a tough question to ask of someone who never thought that Facebook should exist.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
A combination of more innovative ways to engage (e.g. TikTok), bad publicity (leading to the new corporate umbrella) and the product life cycle may be at work here. Meta ought to be concerned about the slowing growth of its principal cash cow, especially with the collateral impact on advertising revenue.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Meta is underselling its issues, or “this time it’s different.”
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Meta seems to stand for everything we think young people don’t like about the world – a lack of authenticity, a lack of accountability, a platform they trust less and less, and an obvious focus on making money over providing (to them) a necessary service. The reaction? Make Facebook less necessary – hello TikTok. Facebook should be very worried – they need a younger demographic to keep it going and they are losing credibility with anyone under 50.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Facebook has long been in decline with young people – a harbinger of real trouble for the platform – and it looks like that decline is finally starting to manifest in a meaningful way. I think Reels is too little, too late to attract TikTok users to Facebook, and I am not sure meaningful VR adoption will come along soon enough to reverse the growth trends for Facebook. Not that more than a billion engaged users is necessarily a bad place to be, of course, and I suspect Wall Street with eventually accept Facebook’s new normal.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
There are lots of headwinds right now for Facebook, but the reports of the social network’s death are greatly exaggerated. Facebook’s decline among consumers ages 12 to 17 is estimated to continue, and just 35.3 percent of internet users in that age group will use the platform in 2022. In 2024, that figure will drop to under one-third. But, Facebook will add nearly 9 million U.S. users between 2020 and 2025 and its user base will get younger (Millennials and Gen X will make up more than half of Facebook’s U.S. user base in 2022).
But all that may not matter if public perception – and privacy issues – continue to drag down the social media giant.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Well, the problem is that Facebook is skewing older and older, and as users die off the young have moved on to Instagram and TikTok. Also, the company has the truly weirdest algorithm on deciding what posts are within and outside of community standards ever. More than once, I have said they give AI a bad name. They try to handle everything with bots and not people. Unfortunately, bots have no sense of irony.
Even I, who used to love it and am happy to be in touch with people I otherwise would never had seen again, am turned off (and have been suspended for a month for writing the ironic “if I told you, I’d have to kill you.”).
I actually think Facebook will need to become more human. Then maybe it will keep its declining base. It has become known as a faceless platform. Gotta have a human touch at minimum.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
It’s definitely a concern – I’d argue part of the reason is due to their shift from being an innovator to a follower. The original Facebook and Instagram were the leaders in the space – now they seem to just be copying everything from Snapchat to TikTok.
The Metaverse is a step in the right direction, as they have more innovation there – but it also requires broad consumer adoption in a complicated way, including needing VR glasses, etc.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
This is why the company also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. Their portfolio is modern and diversified enough that this doesn’t ultimately matter that much. Facebook has been losing relevance for a while in the states, and the product hasn’t evolved enough in the face of that to grow its base forever. This is a natural progression for the platform.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Mark Zuckerberg has developed a bit of a track record around not reading his audience. They’ve made missteps on privacy, misinformation, and now relevant content for younger audiences.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Competition is the consumer’s best friend. And market voids get filled a lot quicker these days. What TikTok has accomplished in its relatively short life is pretty amazing. The tendency for the younger, hipper customer to switch from the old and staid to the new and cool has always been a market dynamic. And now that dynamic operates on steroids. Facebook has very real competitive challenges to deal with.
Partner, Candezent
Yes, Facebook/Meta should be concerned. Blaming competition for a slowdown doesn’t sound promising and younger audiences want the latest. Remember the campaign, “Not your father’s Lincoln”?