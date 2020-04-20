Should fashion retailers mothball spring?
In fashion, mothballing is possible but traditionally considered unthinkable.
Sitting on inventory is equivalent to stuffing cash in a mattress. Yes, you technically “have” the cash, but it’s not doing any work for you. And it’s unprotected — boxes of clothes in a warehouse could literally go up in flames. It’s also risky because fashion tastes change.
Yet, with retailers likely having to mark down below cost between 70 to 80 percent of inventory across the marketplace just to get it out of stores, the risks and strategies of holding inventory until next year change.
At best, fashion retailers had sold through the early part of their spring 2020 seasons. Some basics or carryovers can be extended into summer and fall with little risk. Some stand no chance of working as part of a fall assortment.
If some inventory is packed and held until next year, you don’t have to mark it down all at once. The strategy assumes fashion tastes don’t change dramatically over the next year. It does lock up cash, but it also makes room for other inventory that has a better chance to sell.
But which inventory do you pack up? Banking on tastes not changing much during a pandemic, retailers may choose to pack up the highly seasonal inventory that consumers haven’t seen yet. They can stretch basics into summer and fall without having to take deep markdowns and supplement with more on-trend fall pieces to help those basics look new again.
Yet some retailers may choose the opposite: packing up the perennials. The thought is, they’ll be able to sell them next spring, no problem. Yes, they’ll have to mark down the highly seasonal stuff that is in stores and the supply chain right now, but then they’ll be able to bring in all new items for fall — new basics, new trends.
The difference in the two approaches comes down to two things: how desperately a retailer needs cash and how confident they are in being a tastemaker vs. a trend follower.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should fashion retailers consider packing up spring 2020 inventory for 2021? Would you lean towards holding basics or trendy inventory?
9 Comments on "Should fashion retailers mothball spring?"
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I read about Levi’s doing this with many of their jeans – because they can. In desperation for cash, many will need to sell what they have to be able to pay for what they will order. Most will take the giant markdowns as the mother of all clearance sales commences and get through this as if spring were a bad dream.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Lots of mall retailers will be able to pack up inventory, sell it a year later, and nobody will ever know they are buying aged inventory. For some retailers, the aesthetic and seasonality just don’t change that much year to year. That’s inherent in the underlying brand promise. But if the retailer has enough data to tell them what part of their inventory is off trend this year, might as well liquidate now when things open up. No reason to wait a year to sell it. Retailers may also want to recalibrate their content going forward. Liquidate the “old strategy” product now. Make room now for go-forward assortments to be as smart as possible.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
While understanding there’s no “right answer” across the board here, what I would assume is that highly-seasonal products need to be sold online rather than in stores, as best as they can be. A bird in the hand now, even at reduced margin, would free up some cash while moving inventory in the process. My thought here is simply that we don’t know how long this will last. We could very well be in a second peak in September/October of this year having the same conversation about fall inventory. Cash is king right now, and some cash now is better than potentially less later.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Packing up this year’s spring product is an option for some. For others, selling at a discount will be necessary in order to generate some cash flow. Another challenge will be ensuring product is not too trend-led, meaning it does not age well.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
This is a very complicated question. It all depends on the terms of their revolving credit facilities (asset based loans). Aged inventory is a curse and is carved out of the borrowing base, so retailers have to be very careful to remain solvent. I suspect that one reason Neimans had to declare was landlords demanding rent, and the creditor devaluing existing inventory. The combination of those two is like when the music stops in a game of musical chairs. Scrambling and disaster
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
For those that can do it, packing it up makes sense. Anyone that pays attention to Gilt, Hautelook and Rue La La over time can tell you that merch from prior seasons still sells. Those sites sit on merch and pulse the discount to get it to move.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
A lot depends on the nature of the product and the financial condition of the retailer. If a store is cash-starved now, it needs to sell that inventory (online, in its reopened stores, to an off-pricer or jobber) rather than sitting on it for a year. On the other hand, if the retailer has the financial cushion through its financing mechanisms, there is some product that could sit for a year in order to preserve future cash needs. Men’s shorts, tees and polos come to mind as a category without a huge variation in style or color palette from one year to the next.
Stores shouldn’t ignore their vendors’ willingness to take goods back and hold them for another year — more commonplace in outerwear than in other categories but not out of the question if the vendor has the financial strength (and relationship with the retailer) to handle it.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Tying your cash up in old merchandise is never a good idea. Maybe you can get away with it if you sell basic items that never change from season to season, but fashion? That’s a crap shoot.
Retailers would be better advised to sell this merchandise at a deep discount now – clear it out – otherwise it just becomes a problem again next year.
Try and reach consumers who are still buying. Chains should get more creative in their marketing; 50 percent off the store every other day isn’t getting the job done. Plan a big event to sell via your website or social media. We are seeing lots of indies throwing weekly sales events on Facebook Live and customers are responding.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The short answer is that it depends on the retailer, their financial circumstances, and the types of apparel they sell. Most fashion based retailers are in the process of preserving their liquidity, cash reserves, and selling spring product at a deep discount to generate some cash flow. Regardless, when things slowly open up again, the fashion-forward items will be sold at a deep discount. The retailers who focus on basics, such as certain categories of jeans, chinos, etc. have the luxury of mothballing their spring product.