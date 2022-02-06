Should Instacart discard shopper ratings from chronically grumpy customers?
Instacart has overhauled its customer ratings system to dilute the impact of hard-to-please customers and deliver a more “fair experience” to shoppers (independently-contracted delivery drivers).
As part of the update, Instacart will remove ratings if a customer consistently rates shoppers below five stars. Shoppers will also now only need to maintain a 4.7 average rating or above for batch prioritization in another move to reduce the impact of a single or a few low ratings.
Under the former system put in place just before the pandemic arrived, shoppers were prioritized batches based on whomever had the highest average rating. Instacart has said shoppers favored the system based on customer feedback over the prior system based on time spent shopping, or speed, because it put a priority on the quality of the customer interaction.
Shoppers have complained their ratings — and thereby access to the most profitable batches — were hurt by issues out of their control, including customers who tend to give low ratings as well as customers lying about having received their order. Some also claimed the low rating was tied to an out-of-stock situation, even though Instacart has said it removes such ratings from shopper scores.
An analysis from the Los Angeles Times from December 2020 found that shoppers whose ratings dropped slightly below 4.95 out of five stars saw significantly fewer and less lucrative batches.
Instacart’s system is based on the average customer star rating of the shopper’s last 100 orders, with the lowest rating removed.
Under the update, Instacart shoppers also gain new features, including a feedback loop to report issues with customers and now have an option to block certain customers from their list of batches moving forward.
Past articles have detailed how Uber and Lyft drivers with low scores risked receiving few rides or getting delisted from the app. Outside of the on-demand workplace, a recent NBC News article explored how Starbucks’ workers felt threatened with reduced store hours because of the cafe’s use of crowd-sourced ratings, called connection scores, to evaluate the customer service.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do think the adjustments to Instacart’s customer ratings are fairer to its shoppers as well as the end customer? Do you like the use of customer feedback ratings to gauge the performance of front-line employees, or are other methods more effective?
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Building a scoring system around customer service excellence is a great way for Instacart to ensure they are building a system that has staying power. As with all Artificial Intelligence guided systems, it will take some time to train the algorithms — and train shoppers — to achieve the best results.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
All feedback, even from chronically unhappy customers, is valid to consider. You never know what that disgruntled curmudgeon (customer) might have to say that could be worth considering. That said, I like that the chronic low rater might be taken out of the mix when evaluating the Instacart shoppers. What I suggest to my clients when looking at ratings is to toss out the top and bottom 5 percent. Some people are always happy, and some people are never happy. However, the 90 percent in the middle will give you a good sense of how you’re doing. One suggestion in the rating system is to have an open-ended question, such as, “Why did you give us that rating?” A little qualitative feedback will give some relevance to the rating.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I use Instacart a few times a month to send groceries to an elderly relative in another state. I am grateful that Instacart shoppers can offer a service that I cannot and I rate them accordingly. But you only have to look at any online rating service to see how hyper critical people can be.
I don’t have a problem with Instacart adjusting ratings on things that are out of the shopper’s control. I also like that the shoppers have the ability to block problem customers. Customer service has changed since the pandemic and continues to evolve. We have to be flexible and fair to employees as well as customers.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
This is one of the challenges of the gig economy – it’s a bit of a crap shoot (excuse my French) in terms of the quality consumers get. Some brands have experimented with pairing consumers with the same shoppers regularly to help shoppers better know consumer habits and how to shop for them (e.g. when they do and don’t want a replacement item). I’d challenge that holds more staying power than the traditional rating which, like always, can be heavily impacted by the extremes.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
My experience with Instacart has not been the greatest, so I guess I’m one of the chronically grumpy customers. Maybe it was the time I ordered a package of 18 eggs and got none, because nobody thought of giving me a dozen and a half dozen instead. Seeing aisles clogged with Instacart shoppers instead of regular people during the pandemic annoyed me, too. But feedback from the end-customer is important. It’s supposed to be a valuable tool that lets businesses hear the voice of the customer so they can make continuous improvements (improving the business, not the customer!). In the olden days, that’s how businesses thrived.
Ratings and reviews of customers should not be driving which deals they get, or their level of service. Reviews should be used to hold service providers’ feet to the fire and actually deliver.
President, Protonik
The NPS based rating systems should be discarded altogether. But if they can’t do that yet, this is a good step forward.
But chronically grumpy? Someone who rates service only 4 out of 5? Ridiculous. That 4.7 rating minimum for batch is absurd.