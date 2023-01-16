Should Rent the Runway sell through Amazon?

Source: Amazon.com

Rent the Runway reached an agreement to sell its “Pre-Loved” luxury merchandise on Amazon.com, marking another major partnership for Rent the Runway and a big step into the resale market for Amazon.

Available on Amazon at steep discounts will be secondhand items from more than 35 brands, including Tory Sport, rag & bone and Kate Spade.

Rent the Runway, which lets customers rent designer apparel and accessories à la carte or through regular subscriptions, has recovered sales as weddings and social occasions rebound with the lifting of pandemic restrictions, but access to Amazon’s wide customer base is expected to help support a path to profitability.

Rent the Runway already has partnerships with thredUp and Saks Off Fifth.

“Collaborating with Amazon Fashion brings Rent the Runway incredible brand awareness,” said Jenn Hyman, co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “We believe strategic relationships like this can ignite a new engine of growth for our business.”

According to eMarketer, fashion online resale marketplace sales in the U.S. will reach $14.14 billion this year, up 15.3 percent year-over-year, with faster growth expected in the next three years. The growth is expected to be led by “Gen Z consumers’ commitment to sustainable consumption, along with their love of thrifting and throwback fashion trends.”

Lululemon, Shein, Urban Outfitters, Zara, Torrid and other chains have recently launched resale initiatives.

Amazon sells pre-owned luxury handbags through its Shopbop section, but Rent the Runway marks the first time a major resale platform has set up an Amazon storefront. The move supports its lengthy efforts to add more luxury offerings — albeit pre-owned — to the platform.

Last year, Victoria’s Secret and Gap became the first major vertically-operating chains to set up Amazon storefronts. Most brands that sell in traditional department stores have dedicated storefronts on Amazon, including Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Levi’s, Adidas and The North Face, but many luxury labels, such as Gucci, Burberry and Coach, do not sell directly on the platform.

“At Amazon Fashion, we continually expand our assortment through strategic relationships with brands to inspire and delight our customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “Rent the Runway’s collection continues to grow our offering in pre-loved and designer fashion.”