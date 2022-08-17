Should The Body Shop be mobilizing voters?

Source: The Body Shop

Timed to International Youth Day (August 12), The Body Shop has launched a youth voter engagement and registration drive across its U.S. stores and website ahead of the November midterm elections.

Consumers can check their registration status, register to vote and learn about the importance of voting in 2022’s midterms.

The effort is an extension of May’s launch of Body Shop’s “Be Seen. Be Heard” campaign, in partnership with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. Body Shop said young voters in the U.S. typically participate in elections at rates of 20 to 30 percent lower than older voters.

The new in-store voting push comes as surveys continue to show young adults want companies to take a stand on issues. Body Shop has come out strongly on issues in the past, including reproductive health care.

“Over the last few years, we have been deeply inspired by how young people have flexed their political voice through direct protesting, lobbying their representatives and advocating for causes online,” said Hilary Lloyd, VP of marketing and corporate responsibility for Body Shop North America, in a statement. “Now, we’re proud to help amplify their voices at the ballot box.”

In 1990, the launch of the “Rock the Vote” campaign elevated the push to encourage young Americans to vote, although “get out the vote” campaigns typically focus on presidential elections.

November’s midterm elections, however, are receiving more attention than usual, similar to the buildup prior to the 2018 midterms, according to a recent Gallup poll taken in June. The economy, gun policy and abortion were found to be key issues this year.

In 2018, 411 companies joined the “Time To Vote” campaign, pledging to make voting easier for their employees. The campaign was led by Patagonia, Walmart, Levi Strauss, PayPal and Tyson Foods. Some consumer-based voter campaigns were launched as well. Hot-button issues at the time included the Trump administration’s planned reductions to Utah national monuments, the Paris climate agreement exit, revamped immigration policies and gun control.