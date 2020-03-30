Should working in retail warehouses be safer than stores?
Net-a-Porter and Next last week suspended online operations as the accelerated spread of the coronavirus places greater safety risks on its delivery and warehouse workers.
Net-a-Porter, the luxury e-retailer, said in an email to customers Friday, “We want to do everything we can to keep our colleagues, community and customers safe.”
Next, the U.K. fashion chain, said in a statement last Thursday, “Next has listened very carefully to its colleagues working in Warehousing and Distribution Operations to fulfil Online orders. It is clear that many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate.”
Among other retailers, Patagonia closed its stores and online operations on March 13. Rose Marcario, Patagonia’s CEO, said in a statement, “We are working to find solutions to protect the safety of our warehouse team, and we hope to have an update about online orders in the coming weeks.”
The closures come as most retailers aggressively push online orders to make up for temporarily shuttered locations.
Victoria’s Secret reopened its online website last Thursday that it had suspended on March 19. The lingerie giant’s site states, “We have been working around the clock to implement safeguards in our distribution centers and are pleased to say we feel confident in the steps we’ve taken.”
The retailer’s warehouse workers are now required to have their temperature taken before shifts and sit six feet apart at workstations, according to Business Insider. Management has added hand sanitizer stations and an onsite pharmacy to give workers easy access to “healthcare and medicines quickly and easily.”
Amazon.com has faced perhaps the harshest criticism over workplace safety during the pandemic. Reuters reported on Saturday that workers in at least 17 of the company’s 110 North American facilities had tested positive for COVID-19.
Steps Amazon is taking to enhance safety include increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning as well as staggering shifts and break times to prevent crowding. Social media, however, is full of stories of Amazon workers sorting and packing closely together to keep up with the workload as online orders surge and supplies of hand sanitizer and wipes run low in warehouses.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the biggest hurdles to keeping distribution workers protected from the novel coronavirus? What solutions do you see?
9 Comments on "Should working in retail warehouses be safer than stores?"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Why would the standard be that one environment should be “safer” than another? Why not each environment is as safe as it can be made to be? One environment might be easier to make safe than another, but every employee deserves the best efforts in maintaining a reasonable level of “safe.”
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a serious problem. Distribution is critical to the supply of essentials, but clearly this puts warehouse workers in peril. If there is a major disruption in distribution then product shortages will be exacerbated; shortages and panic buying will ensue.
Now that it seems that the supply shortage of personal protection equipment is becoming less acute, Amazon and other major distributors need to provide all of their warehouse/distribution employees with face masks, rubber gloves and other equipment to ensure they remain safe. Checking temperatures before every shift could also help avoid having sick workers handling packages. Distribution is on the front lines and retailers need to keep their critical workers safe.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This situation is still evolving and it takes time for new protocols to be standardized. The concerns will increase exponentially in next few weeks as the U.S. is still to hit peak.
It also shows that online businesses are not immune to this. The packaging, handling and shipping affects the workers, but also causes concerns for the consumers as they receive those packages.
Businesses have no option but to invest in the safety protocols, and pay hazard pay/bonus through these times. This also means many online-only businesses also will go out of business with these unplanned expenses. And they cannot pass to consumers because demand is too depressed. The headwinds are too strong and coming from just about every angle.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
Inherently, warehouse and distribution center workers are not safe now. Perhaps they are a little safer than store associates because they aren’t interacting with random customers all day long, but they still aren’t safe. I’d suggest hazard pay for those who want to work, extra PTO for those who don’t, and fulfilling orders for essential products first, as Amazon is doing.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Today, workers at Amazon’s distribution center on Staten Island are planning a walk-out to protest the lack of safety for warehouse workers, after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19. Amazon says they are doing everything that safety officials recommend. This is a serious dilemma.
Amazon and other distribution facility operators need to go above and beyond the minimum recommendations by health officials and adopt more aggressive measures.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
“What are the biggest hurdles to keeping distribution workers protected from the novel coronavirus?” — Education. Multiple leading healthcare professionals across media channels are saying 99+ percent of cases are transmitted by touching your face. Period. Plain and simple. Install signs throughout each store for both staff and employees with the message on this sign. P.S., this sign was created during the H1N1 Swine Flu outbreak in 2009.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Managing Director, GlobalData
A warehouse environment is more controllable than a store, mainly because you don’t have customers coming in and out. That said, there are still dangers and some workers, even with protections, are concerned and afraid. Retailers need to address that, perhaps by making working voluntary and/or rewarding employees better. Ulta has just put up wages by $2 an hour to recognize the efforts of their distribution center workers.