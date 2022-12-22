SPAR Ireland is all about ‘finding Christmas’ and Walmart looks at ‘all the ways we holiday’

Sources: SPAR’s “Finding Christmas”; Walmart’s “All The Ways We Holiday”

The year 2022 has been a big one for grocery stores in the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. Weekly winners to date include Etsy, Kroger, Publix, Amazon.com, Aldi UK and Wegmans.

This week’s matchup pits SPAR Ireland, the largest convenience store chain in the Republic, against Walmart, the largest in the world.

SPAR, which was founded in The Netherlands in 1932 and opened its first Irish location in 1963, has made an annual tradition of its “under the tree” Christmas spots since 2012. The 2022 spot, like the commercial from 10 years ago, plays on tree imagery (SPAR’s logo) throughout, with scenes from daily life backed by a soundtrack of “The Christmas Song” by Water’s Edge. (Not the one co-written by Mel Torme and made famous by Nat King Cole.)

Walmart’s “All The Ways We Holiday” spot plays up to early shoppers who get into Christmas and all the other holidays that mark the season. It speaks to the diversity that distinguishes the U.S. and points to its ability to meet the needs of its customers, no matter what holidays they celebrate or how they may celebrate them.