Target looks to expand the reach of its $1B+ Good & Gather grocery brand
It’s probably safe to say at this point that the Target-owned Good & Gather grocery brand has lived up to the retailer’s expectations. The line, which launched last September with 650 SKUs in the chain’s stores, has helped drive more Target runs to the tune of $1 billion+ in sales. Target is looking to build on the momentum created by the brand during the novel coronavirus pandemic by adding another 600 items to the brand’s lineup.
New Good & Gather additions will bring the total number of SKUs in the line to around 2,000, covering virtually every grocery category. Among the new items are bite-size everything crackers, butternut squash pasta sauce, frozen uncured pepperoni pizza, frozen zucchini spirals, jalapeno avocado hummus and meatless burgers. Each item, like the entire Good & Gather line, is made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup. Select items from the line will be available on target.com in addition to the chain’s stores.
“Food plays such an important role in our guests’ lives,” Stephanie Lundquist, president, food & beverage, Target, said in a statement. “And now, as guests are eating and cooking at home — and appreciating good value — more than ever, Good & Gather’s delicious, high-quality assortment and affordable price continues to set Target apart, while helping our guests discover the joy of food every day.”
Target has been looking to grow its grocery business as a means to drive more frequent traffic to its locations. Grocery sales, pre-pandemic, represented about 20 percent of the chain’s total. Walmart’s, by contrast, drove about half its revenues from grocery before COVID-19 hit.
CEO Brian Cornell, speaking on the retailer’s earnings call last month, said Good & Gather has helped grow Target’s own-brand food and beverage business more than 30 percent in 2020, “significantly outpacing the market and growing market share.”
CNBC, citing UBS as its source, reports that Target was the seventh-largest grocer by sales in the U.S. with three percent of the market at the end last year. The top two on that list were Walmart with 21 percent of the market and Kroger with a 10 percent share.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rank the strength of Target’s Good & Gather own-brand compared to competitive private labels offered by its grocery rivals? What must Target do with and beyond Good & Gather to grow its share of the grocery market?
5 Comments on "Target looks to expand the reach of its $1B+ Good & Gather grocery brand"
Managing Director, GlobalData
When it first arrived in stores I was disappointed by Good & Gather – mainly because the offer was so piecemeal. However as the range has grown so has my opinion of it. Not only do the products look nice but the reformulation of ingredients and recipes means they taste really good. This is backed by a few surveys we have conducted among Target shoppers – the appeal of the Good & Gather brand has grown over time. In short, this will help Target grow its share of the grocery market. However I still maintain that they need to do more with range development and in-store offer if they are to move to the next level.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Target has been a relatively late entrant into grocery. It’s great to see them ramping up the private label brand. Success in private label needs high degree of customer trust to encourage customers to bypass more well known brands, particularly in highly sensitive categories like grocery. It is to Target’s credit that they executed well. It should spin a stronger virtuous cycle.
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
I know we’re not *really* supposed to self-reference, but I LOVE this private label brand. It fires on all cylinders — novelty, delicious products, great design/branding and addressing foodie trends (healthy, quick and easy). I think they’ve set a new bar for the private label playbook, and this is an excellent strategic move considering their struggles with the grocery category. Will it drive trips and baskets? We’ll see — it’s sure driving mine.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Good & Gather’s share of the grocery market grew because Target’s share of grocery market grew. The quality of the brand is fine, but consumers buy Good & Gather out of convenience. Consumers buy it because it’s in the Target where they are already shopping. If Target plans to distribute the brand outside of Target, they are likely over-estimating brand loyalty.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
A private label war is easy to win. Make the products as good as, if not better than, the national brands and charge less. It appears Target has done that. Anything less than that is just going through the motions.