The Beatles Play SoHo
Fifty-five years after their legendary performance at the Ed Sullivan Theater, The Beatles have come back to New York as a holiday pop-up.
Running from Dec. 11 to 22 in the SoHo district of Manhattan, the store features “the first wave of products” since Sony Music took over the licensing rights for Beatles merchandise in North America.
The mix ranges from holiday sweaters, hats and scarves to albums, books, tree ornaments, coffee mugs, branded toys, a turntable and a pinball machine. Items include an Abbey Road 50th Anniversary long sleeve tee, Help! striped pom beanies and I Feel Fine totes.
The façade of the building is wrapped in imagery from the “Yellow Submarine” movie alongside an “All You Need I Love” poster. The inside features a Beatles drum kit, a gift wrap station called Help!, Beatles videos and a red London phone booth. Visitors can snap photos of themselves in front of floor-to-ceiling “Yellow Submarine” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album cover backdrops.
“We don’t really do pop-up shops. It’s the first in the U.S.,” Paul Cole, merchandising and licensing director of Apple Corps Ltd., the holder of the band’s licensing rights, told Women’s Wear Daily. “The clothing looks fresh. It’s fun and appeals to a good, wide range of fans.”
Merchandise will also be available at usastore.thebeatles.com.
Numerous retailers and brands have come to SoHo with holiday pop-ups, including Kohl’s, Tupperware, Lord & Taylor, Ugg and Amazon.
Nostalgia has long been a strong trend. A Blockbuster holiday pop-up was just opened by a streetwear designer in SoHo selling Blockbuster-themed items such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, backpacks, coffee mugs and totes, many of which play up the “Be Kind, Rewind” mantra. Fila, Wrangler and Long Island Ice Tea have also recently opened nostalgia-themed pop-ups.
Another hot nostalgia trend being seen celebrates TV shows, such as Friends and Seinfeld. The marketers charge a fee to experience show-related trivia games, set re-creations, props and photo-ops, while adding an extensive merchandise component. Pop-up restaurants have opened around Beverly Hills 90210, Saved by the Bell and Breaking Bad.
Some time ago on a conference trip to Las Vegas, I saw that they were going to do a Vegas show on the Beatles. I thought there was no way people would see that now in this age but as I talked to more people that I knew, I found that this show had become a destination when in Las Vegas. I think this will work especially in NYC – nostalgia is always a good thing and to most people, it brings a positive memory to them.
Did you go? It’s really good!
Funny: in our podcast (WDcast), I asked a Millennial what they thought of the term, “OK Boomer” and she said, “Prince! Why are you Boomers so obsessed with the Beatles? Prince was five times as good!” That was an epiphany for me. When you think about it, she was right!
Nostalgia stores like this in tourist areas are really a very limited proposition. Besides most of this stuff, or better, I can get online. Why wouldn’t I just do that? Unless by chance I pass one of these. P.S.: is there going to be a Prince store soon?
The Beatles have crossed all generations. While some younger generations can’t come up with the names of The Beatles, they know their music. The percentage of the population that knows and enjoys The Beatles’ music is HUGE (worldwide, not just in the U.S./U.K.). This could do very well because it’s The Beatles, but recognize that few brands, artists, rockstars, etc. have this much “recognition longevity.”
I admit I’m showing my age, but the Beatles aren’t a “nostalgia act.” Yes, for people of a certain generation like me, the Beatles Channel on satellite radio is our go-to music — but there is also a reason why my adult children are hooked, why my Millennial son collects Beatles vinyl, and why the crowd at the McCartney show I attended this summer crossed at least three generations.
So a simple answer to Tom’s question about the pop-up: Absolutely huge appeal, and anything less than a big success would be a surprise. As songwriters/musicians, and as a cultural phenomenon, the Beatles have no equal.
Nostalgia always seems to be a draw and certainly Beatles-themed items are still in demand so it seems like a win-win. Nostalgia-themed pop-ups offering merchandise plus an experience based on the theme are a great way to tie in to the theater of shopping and offer entertainment to customers.
Beatlemania is alive and well, every generation loves The Beatles. The attention to detail in this pop-up promises an immersive experience – you don’t see too many wrapped buildings. It will be a hit.
I like the nostalgia factor of some of the other pop-ups, too. I was never Friends obsessed but I took a selfie on an orange couch at a Central Perk pop-up in Chicago. Why? Because it was fun, and that’s the point, isn’t it?