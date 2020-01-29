The measured store, version 2.0
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the blog of Nikki Baird, VP of retail innovation at Aptos. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
At the NRF Big Show, a number of startups in the Innovation Zone were dedicated to providing heat maps and other computer vision-based solutions for understanding consumer behavior in stores. Their presence again offered hope that retailers may one day understand in-store behavior a bit closer to the level of granularity with which they understand online consumer behavior.
Unfortunately, this is a problem that solution providers have been trying to tackle for a long time. Veterans like Sensormatic’s ShopperTrak have provided multi-level solutions that range from simple infrared portal traffic counters to camera-based footpath tracking.
The challenge has always been to demonstrate enough value to justify the capital outlay required to outfit an entire chain of stores. “Sample stores” can be justified, but that typically doesn’t provide the revenue that these startups need. Some solution providers are trying to tackle this problem by developing solutions that sit atop existing loss prevention cameras (typically lower resolution). Others are trying to up the “revenue” side of the ROI calculation by focusing on identifying insights that are easier to obtain and faster to respond to.
I’m optimistic that this rush of new companies — and the VC money willing to fund them — speaks to an ability to overcome those challenges that have historically slowed adoption of solutions for gaining better in-store customer behavior insights. Having seen the shipwrecks littering the shores of this problem over the last two decades, however, I fear my optimism exceeds reality. That said, the bottom line here is that the gap between online insights and store insights is large and growing. The shortfall needs to be addressed for stores to regain their position as a growth engine in retail. Thus, my optimism remains.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the main obstacles preventing retailers from tapping technologies to better understand in-store customer behavior insights? Do you agree that the gap between understanding online behavior insights and store insights is widening, and is that a problem?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "The measured store, version 2.0"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers face a litany of challenges, and the biggest is in extracting insights and applying them. Terrific technologies are great, but retailers need help in using the tools — it’s not just a matter of buying more technology. In fact, I’d argue that retailers have so many options and choices when it comes to technology that just selecting a solution can be a challenge. One executive told me that his company gets pitched literally hundreds of solutions a year, and even at their large scale (1,000+ stores), they can only practically do a handful of meaningful projects a year. I believe there will be blind spots between online and the physical store which will continue for years to come, but the gap is closing. Technology is part of the answer, but the bigger part is in retailers using and applying insights.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
We’ve been playing this game since the mid-’80s, when IRI enabled tracking via its ill-fated Videocart experiment. The problem is not technology, it’s what you do with the data. Mostly, we don’t know what to do with the data. There is no “path” through the store that most shoppers follow – plot 10 shoppers and you get a plate of multi-colored spaghetti. If nobody goes to a section of the store, is it because it’s not appealing or because you’ve put all the low incidence items there? And could you have figured this out (I’m talking to you, Tony Orlando) by just watching your store for a bit?
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
As a baseline, in-store traffic has been beneficial for over twenty years for optimizing labor spend. More recent technologies have added additional layers to this data, but the privacy and regulatory concerns are still an unknown entity as customer in-store behavior is married with marketing and transactional data. So many retailers at various segments have no form of in-store traffic tech, which no doubt means the category will continue to grow. The question becomes for the modern store: are your front-line team members skilled to relate and understand to customers at various stages of their journey to maximize opportunity?
Vice President, Research, Shoptalk
Sure online provides far better quantitative tracking of consumer behavior, but having tracked retail clickstream behavior for years, I can tell you that understanding attitudes and motivations behind those behaviors is a huge gap for online. A brick-and-mortar retailer that is well staffed with good employees that listen to customers, and that funnel their collected feedback up the organization, can have a richer understanding of their shoppers’ behaviors, intents, complaints and compliments than online retailers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Most retailers face having to invest real money in these technologies without the certainty that they will experience a healthy ROI. Solution providers would do well to participate financially in conducting a proof of concept with measured outcomes in order to make retailers comfortable that there will be (or there will not be) a noticeable ROI. It would seem to me that online behavior is easier to measure and analyze by virtue of the fact that every customer move online can be detected, recorded, and analyzed to provide insights. The in-store equivalent, by contrast, is comprised of too many variables that the retailer cannot control, and this condition makes measurement and justification, more difficult.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I agree Bob. In my experience, you can deliver a real ROI with in-store tracking technology, but it’s more difficult to do since the solution itself doesn’t deliver the ROI, it’s the actions that are taken as a result of the insights that create the value which forms the basis of the ROI. It’s this requirement that the retailer act on the insights that’s the really hard part since retailers are often looking for immediate results. For example, some retailers install traffic counters in their stores and then immediately say, when can I expect my conversion rates to improve? My answer: that’s up to you and here’s what you need to do.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I guess we agree that there is a state called data overload.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Nikki nailed the biggest obstacle: ROI. Plain and simple. That has stalled these technologies for decades, as well as RFID and others. I do see AI gaining strength based on some very low cost-of-entry opportunities currently.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I interpret all this as spending a lot of time and money on reviewing the shopping process but still providing little insight into the “why” of the buying decision. We can map a customer’s journey in the store and the dwell time at a location, but did that dwell time translate into a purchase, and why or why not? What if the same time, money and energy was invested in simply talking to store associates? Do we think that’s happening anyway? I really doubt it. There is no doubt that technology can and will be a great tool, but before spending a nickel on tech I would challenge the existing “listening and learning” process that the retailer currently employs. I keep reading that Zara is driven by straightforward best seller info and store input (and short lead times and air freight and…). Forget “fast” fashion. I much prefer “informed” fashion.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The ROI for in-store shopper tracking technology is elusive for a couple of reasons:
You can watch behavior, track it, and measure it. You may even get some insight from doing so. But none of those activities help us to plumb the depths of motivation, emotion, and individual concerns.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Cost vs. benefit is the obstacle. Nothing tells the truth like the register in a physical store and after all, store behavior can be obvious through simple observation, which should be ongoing anyway. I’ve never been a fan of this type of thing as I’m just not sure what the value would be compared to the expense, especially if you have more than 1,000 stores (and retailers with this store count would be the brands that would benefit the most). How does that even play out?