The Queer Eye for the Walmart guy
There’s good news for fans of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” reality television series who also love low everyday prices. Walmart has just announced the debut on its site of an exclusive home furnishings line inspired by the show’s Fab Five hosts — Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (culinary) and Jonathan Van Ness (personal grooming).
The new collection includes 80 industrial-modern pieces with prices ranging from $70 to $599. A Walmart spokesperson told RetailWire that the company began working with Dorel, the manufacturer that licenses the brand, late last year with the goal of bringing the line to its customers whether they are Queer Eye fans or simply people who love “high-quality, trend-forward furniture at great value pricing.”
The spokesperson said the retailer thinks the new line “will appeal specifically to men, but we believe it’s for anyone who appreciates beautiful furniture at incredible prices. The simplistic and versatile modern industrial designs can fit a wide range of personal styles and easily fit into their homes.”
Walmart is introducing the line at a time when consumers are spending more on home furnishings as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. On the retailer’s first quarter earnings call, CEO Doug McMillon said sales of its home categories in both its stores and online “took off” as the pandemic hit with “customers looking to improve their indoor and outdoor living spaces.” He attributed the retailer’s ability to maintain margins despite a huge jump in demand partly to the increase in sales of high margin categories, including home.
Walmart is not the only furniture seller that has seen sales tick up. In May, Wayfair reported that its first-quarter direct retail net revenue jumped 20.3 percent as its active customer base increased 28.6 percent during the period.
“Millions of new shoppers have discovered Wayfair while they shelter in place at home, and we are seeing strong acceleration in new and repeat customer orders across almost all classes of goods and across all regions,” said Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair, in a statement.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is the Queer Eye home furnishings line to be a hit with Walmart’s customers? Does Walmart have other opportunities to pursue exclusive brand partnerships on a permanent or on an in-and-out basis like Target to drive sales outside of everyday staples?
7 Comments on "The Queer Eye for the Walmart guy"
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
I think the question is: Will a LGBTQ brand work with Walmart’s customers?
The answer is yes. If it’s cute, it will be a hit. The items pictured in this article are cute.
If there’s any perceived stigma associated with where Walmart sources its goods, this hasn’t been a concern for Walmart shoppers historically.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Comparisons to Target and Wayfair miss the point. This is out-loud, in-your-face inclusion of gays. Huzzah. Look out IKEA and West Elm, you aren’t the only ones appealing to gay audiences. Cue the fundraising and outrage on social media and vandalism in stores. Still a ray of sunshine in the cloud over retail.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Frankly, much of what Walmart has traditionally sold in furniture and furnishings lacks a sense of style. It’s OK for basics, but there has really been very little cohesion to the ranges and very little aspiration. This new assortment looks to fill that gap. Sure, there may be an appeal to gays and guys because of the designers and the association with Queer Eye – and it is nice that Walmart has a narrative around that partnership. However most people will look at the product first and make decisions on that basis.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Walmart customers aren’t just the crazies you see on PeopleofWalmart.com, nor are they only low-income shoppers. Walmart customers come from every category of consumer. Walmart has really stepped up its game – I love the Queer Eye guys and I love this new line. I think other consumers will, too.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I don’t know if this will work for Walmart – I don’t think a lot of shoppers know who these guys are (I confess I really don’t know them). Plus the line ranges from $70 to $599 – I do not know a lot of Walmart shoppers that will pay $599 for a piece of furniture.
I think this works for Target with the Magnolia collection or the Nate Berkus collections. But Walmart gets credit for trying something new to bring a new audience to shop their stores.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Walmart is not stepping out or out of touch with its customers. It’s the peanut gallery that may be due for an update on Walmart’s customer base and practices. Walmart has become much more progressive over the years and the company certainly isn’t making over-the-top moves without looking at the data first. Of course the voices of outrage are loudest on social media, and no doubt there will be some backlash. That doesn’t negate the brand partnership one bit. The Queer Eye gang is a collection of personalities and different guys resonate with different people. That’s the beauty of the brand and it will translate into sales if quality and design are on point.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Walmart.com has stepped up their assortment game under the helm of Denise Incandela. Collaborations from Sofia Vergara, Ellen, Drew Barrymore and now the Queer Eye guys are attracting a new customer to the platform. The average HHI of the walmart.com customer is much higher than their in-store customer and this collection looks to appeal to those with more disposable income.