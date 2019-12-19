Source: Walmart - "Live Better. Together."

With less than one week until Christmas and a busy shopping weekend ahead, retailers are looking to drive traffic to stores and websites with discounts as well as offers of last-minute help. Often the latter is coming in the form of shipping and pickup services for those who have procrastinated in buying gifts or just aren’t quite ready for company.

While many (most) of the commercials currently airing online and on television are more sales promotion focused, we chose to include spots released near the beginning of the Christmas selling season that include broader (you’ll decide how much) themes.

This week’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial pits rivals Target and Walmart against each other.

Target’s “Thinking of You” tries to connect the many ways the retailer can help its “guests” enjoy the holiday season.

Walmart’s “Live Better. Together.” commercial touches on a broader, optimistic theme, despite the many non-retailing challenges that the chain and America have faced in 2019.

Will it be Target or Walmart joining Big Lots, Etsy, Macy’s and TJX Cos. in this year’s final? That decision is up to you.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are your critiques of the Christmas spots from Target and Walmart? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its holiday commercial?