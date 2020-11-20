Photo: Walgreens

Walgreens announced a complete reinvention of its customer loyalty program yesterday. What that means for its business remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the drugstore giant doesn’t plan to just sit by as Amazon.com and others vie for market share that Walgreens currently holds.

The launch of myWalgreens provides new and expanded benefits to the chain’s more than 100 million members shopping at its 9,000+ stores across the U.S. and online. Among the changes are a redesigned mobile app for health and wellness items that can now be picked up in-store, curbside or through local pharmacy’s drive-through in as few as 30 minutes.

The retailer also offers home delivery through DoorDash and Postmates, and its Prescription Savings Club promises savings up to 80 percent off.

Membership in myWalgreens is free and includes one percent Walgreens Cash rewards for purchases made storewide and five percent for the chain’s private labels. Program members will have access to exclusive “Only for you” deals, as well.

The chain’s redesigned app includes a broad range of health and wellness services, including 24/7 pharmacy chat, the ability to book medical care and vaccination appointments, personalized health advice and more. Walgreens’ previous version of the app has been downloaded more than 65 million times, according to the retailer.

“Walgreens is delivering an unparalleled experience to help customers and patients manage their health and wellbeing during the most severe health crisis of our lifetimes,” said John Standley, Walgreens president, in a statement. “As always, our more than 25,000 community pharmacists remain at the core of our offering. Our pharmacists and patient care teams do far more than just filling prescriptions — they provide trusted advice, personalized support and a vast range of services.”

Current Walgreens Balance Rewards members can transfer their membership and reward points to myWalgreens at mywalgreens.com. The retailer promised to announce more benefits in the coming months.

Amazon announced earlier this week the launch of Amazon Pharmacy, a new online pharmacy that offers free unlimited two-day deliveries of prescriptions filled by Amazon and lower prices (up to 40 percent off brand name; 80 percent off generic medications) for members who do not have health insurance. The e-tailing giant is also touting a network of over 50,000 pharmacies participating in the program across the U.S., as well.