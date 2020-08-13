Will CVS build on its COVID-19 test momentum?
While the novel coronavirus pandemic has been rough on retail as a whole, retailers in specific segments have found opportunities. One of those retailers is CVS, whose COVID-19 testing has brought an influx of new, first-time customers to the pharmacy chain.
CVS reported having administered two million COVID-19 tests by the end of July, with 40 percent being performed on first-time customers, according to Fortune. Many of the tests were scheduled through CVS’s COVID-19 website or app. The chain also launched a B2B COVID-19 testing service for which it has 40 clients with hopes to expand that client base to 1,000.
Success in becoming a go-to testing spot comes against the backdrop of otherwise slow retail sales; while CVS stayed open for the duration of last quarter’s lockdown, the chain still experienced a 4.6 percent decline in sales of non-prescription products.
This month CVS has taken further steps to make itself a COVID-19 testing hub. The pharmacy chain announced a partnership with Salesforce to utilize its Return Ready COVID-19 program on its Work.com safe workplace management platform, according to ZDNet.
CVS’s boost in traffic comes at a time when competition is serious in the retail pharmacy space.
Amazon.com’s 2018 move into prescription drug delivery with the acquisition of PillPack set off a flurry of improvements from leaders in the space hoping to stay ahead of the new competition. Walgreens launched a partnership with FedEx to offer next-day delivery nationwide by December of that year. CVS, which was already offering next-day and two-day prescription delivery at the time of Amazon’s PillPack acquisition, shrunk the window even further, announcing the availability of same-day delivery from 6,000 locations via the Target-owned Shipt in April of last year.
The circumstances of the pandemic have not been entirely kind to the retail pharmacy space. Walgreens reported a $1.7 billion loss over the most recent quarter as customers opted to shop at traditional grocery stores rather than its drug stores for essential supplies.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can CVS hang on to first-time customers that came in for a COVID-19 test? Do you expect the chain to come out of the pandemic in a stronger or weaker competitive position?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
A loyalty program is typically launched in order for the retailers to capture customer contact information with which to target the customer with offers, prerequisites and unwanted advertising and promotions. In this regard, what a loyalty program may not have done for CVS in the past, COVID-19 testing may do for the retailer now.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This was a move that, given how we’re struggling to navigate the pandemic, could be beneficial for quite some time. I also like Walgreens’ move to have primary care on the premises, given the difficulty of health care access. CVS could slide right into that with their new Health Hubs as well for a double whammy. Moves like this are not only good for business, but for the brand as well.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
For first-time customers who came to CVS only because of the COVID-19 testing, they won’t. Unless the customers discovered some other reason that CVS is a more attractive option for them (i.e. closer, newer/cleaner, better selection or pricing, etc.) they will return to previous patterns. For pharmacy this is exacerbated by insurance partnerships that dictate providers such as BCBS and Walgreens.