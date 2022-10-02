Walmart inventory bots flopped. Will Sam’s succeed?
Inventory tracking robots did not work out for Walmart, but now the company is trying them out at Sam’s Club.
Walmart is introducing 600 floor cleaner robots to Sam’s Club. The devices, supplied by Brain Corp., are also fitted with shelf-scanning technology to take stock of inventory while they work, according to The Street. The robots will be present in every Sam’s Club location.
In November of 2020, Walmart ended its pilot of standalone shelf inventory robots after concluding that it was less expensive to simply leave the task of noting out-of-stocks to the employees working the shelves. Walmart also registered concerns about customers reacting poorly to seeing the inventory robots roaming the aisles. The retailer had about 500 inventory robots operating in 7,400 stores before the pilot was ended.
In-store robotics are becoming a more frequent fixture at large grocers with much of the technology being adopted to manage back-of-house operations. More grocers are managing picking and packing through robotic solutions.
Other grocers have also piloted robots in the customer-facing portion of their operations. Stop & Shop began putting the googly-eyed, hazard detecting Marty the Robot in stores in 2019. The robot has not proven popular, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. As social distancing rules were put into place nationwide, Stop & Shop customers began to complain that the looming presence of Marty was preventing them from maintaining distance from one another, according to Mashable.
While it may be perplexing that Walmart would implement technology in Sam’s Club similar to the kind that failed in its mainline stores, scan and go technology, which has remained in consistent use at Sam’s Club, was piloted and dropped twice at Walmart. The first pilot ran from 2012 to 2014 and the second ran from 2017 to 2018.
Most recently, Walmart introduced a scan and go option as part of its Walmart+ loyalty program, available to use through that smartphone app.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why factors make you think that inventory robots may have success at Sam’s Club in light of the experience at Walmart? What do you think the most valuable use of front-of-house robots is in grocery?
9 Comments on "Walmart inventory bots flopped. Will Sam’s succeed?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
There’s nothing wrong with experimenting in robotics, after all how else will retailers find out what works and what doesn’t? However just because technologies exist doesn’t mean they will be useful or that they should be deployed on a permanent basis for every activity. Floor cleaning is an example of a simple task that, when done by a robot, can save labor time. Out-of-stocks are a more complex situation as all the robots did was alert to staff to a gap and it was still reliant on manual labor to fill those gaps.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I suspect that for robots in a warehouse club large open spaces is part of the answer. Also, it’s hard to know if there were technology differences in what was being used, so Walmart may have been using a less effective solution. While robots are still very much a work in progress, there is no question in my mind that they will ultimately be widely deployed to eliminate the mundane tasks that humans do today. The fits and starts are just part of the evolutionary process.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The fact is Sam’s Club is a different retail model and nothing like a Walmart. From the store layout to the product mix, this technology could absolutely work for Sam’s. Enabling innovative inventory solutions should be top priority for retailers considering today’s challenge with labor force and increase in theft. Tools in assisting in loss prevention strategy with real-time inventory visibility is critical. It is a game changer.
President, Spieckerman Retail
The Sam’s environment is far more conducive to running these types of tests. Sam’s Club aisles are wider, SKU counts and categories are fewer, product sizes are larger, and traffic is generally more manageable. The only question is why Walmart didn’t beta-test the bots in Sam’s to begin with.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Floor cleaning robots roaming the wide warehouse aisles at Sam’s Club feels much less disconcerting than the much tighter spaces in a typical Walmart store. I suspect Sam’s shoppers will not object. But I hope the eventual goal is to do more than simply identify inventory holes in shelves…
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
It is far cheaper to put a Wi-Fi camera every eight feet looking at the shelves and taking pictures every half hour, uploading them to the cloud, matching to ideal inventory, sending the picture list to the distribution center or the back of the store and having the inventory refreshed. Robots including self-checkout always sound like a great option and inevitably we see a few years later they don’t live up to the promise. Sometimes the answers don’t have to be so high tech they just need to be used smarter.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Based on the information I have read about the Walmart and Sam’s Club robot pilots, it appears that that there is one big difference. The original robot pilot at Walmart only included inventory tracking capabilities. The new robot pilot at Sam’s Club combines floor scrubbing and inventory scanning on the same robot. If this is true, the business case for the robots may be more compelling with a faster ROI.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
That robot in the photo looks like it takes up almost as much aisle space as an Instacart shopper! Who thought it was a good idea to have a robot the size of Philadelphia roam the aisles and scare children and some parents to death? Maybe Sam’s has wider aisles and fewer children. I think the robots must be used after hours and perhaps leverage RFID scanning for their inventory tasks. Efficiency gains from robotics in the back room have been proven to be a game changer. Besides, the best place for robots is in a back room where they can go about their business without being distracted by shoppers.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
They may do better at Sam’s because a warehouse environment is more aligned with a large machine presence. However technology needs to actually add value, not just exist to prove that a company is forward-thinking. It doesn’t seem as though this technology really made Walmart more efficient.