Walmart takes a stake in a rancher-owned beef company
Walmart earlier this week signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Sustainable Beef LLC, a rancher-owned company dedicated to producing top-quality Angus beef. Sustainable Beef will ship the majority of what it produces to Walmart’s stores.
The retailer’s investment will enable Sustainable Beef to open a new beef processing facility in North Platte, NE, by late 2024. Ground-breaking on the 500,000-square-foot plant is being planned for next month. The facility is expected to create over 800 new jobs and process more than 1,500 cattle per day when it is fully operational.
The parties are calling the deal a win for ranchers and the beef industry as well as for Walmart and the customers it serves. The retailer will gain representation on Sustainable Beef’s board of directors as part of its investment.
“We are dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable beef to our customers, and an investment in Sustainable Beef LLC will give us even more access to these products,” said Tyler Lehr, senior vice president of merchandising for deli services, meat and seafood, Walmart U.S., said in a company blog. “We know Sustainable Beef LLC has a responsible approach to beef processing, one that includes creating long-term growth for cattle ranchers and family farmers. This investment provides greater visibility into the beef supply chain and complements Walmart’s regeneration commitment to improve grazing management.”
Walmart’s commitment to sourcing beef responsibly is part of a 2016 pledge by CEO Doug McMillon for the retailer to source 20 key commodities more sustainably by 2025.
Sustainable Beef will work with its ranchers and cattle feeders to optimize performance in key supply chain areas, such as grain sourcing and grazing management. The company’s animal care protocols will follow the “Five Freedoms” of animal welfare including access to water and feed, comfortable space to shelter and freedom from disease and pain.
Walmart and Sustainable Beef found common ground on the use of antibiotics. Use and reporting across herds will comply with the retailer’s request for suppliers to implement the American Veterinary Medical Association Judicious Use Principles of Antimicrobials.
Walmart Announces Equity Investment in Sustainable Beef LLC To Provide More High-Quality, Affordable Beef to Shoppers – Walmart
Grazing Toward a Sustainable Beef Supply Chain – Walmart
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect large grocery retailers to make more direct investments in sourcing agricultural commodities from farmer and rancher groups going forward? Do such deals provide storytelling opportunities for retailers in their marketing to consumers?
7 Comments on "Walmart takes a stake in a rancher-owned beef company"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If large grocery retailers invest in these otherwise free-market companies, how much of the market will the grocery companies own? Will ownership by a few large players constitute a corner on the particular market? Will prices rise? There may be unintended consequences to this approach. Let us not forget that, over time, the markets established producers, distributors and, ultimately, the retailers that sell directly to consumers. Do we want to mess with that supply chain?
SVP Sales & Business Development, Theatro
Good points Bob. An interesting twist is, will that supply chain change whether we want to mess with it or not? Retailers are learning lessons from other industries like eyeglasses, where just a few players dominate the entire vertical chain, from raw materials to the insurance that covers the purchase of glasses.
SVP Sales & Business Development, Theatro
First, we have to accept that Walmart is not just a large grocery retailer. They are a segment and frankly an economy unto themselves. Second, when Walmart decides to do something they usually figure out how to do it right, at least since learning some valuable expansion lessons in the ’90s. That said, vertical integration is a very natural path, particularly with a category that is in as much flux as beef. Walmart has a chance to stabilize their own supply chain, adapt to changing consumer preferences, and continue to grow their business. Makes me wish our family hadn’t divested the Bar-Y ranch a few years back.
Director, Main Street Markets
It’s a smart move that other retailers have been doing for a long time. I am hoping this will not only lead to sustainable meat, but keep prices at an affordable price.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
History shows us that the pendulum swings back and forth as market dynamics change. Walmart’s move to vertical integration shouldn’t be a surprise. Rather, it’s another differentiated market move that should give them some unique competitive advantages over their competition. Will others follow? Sure, and maybe we will see a run on new ecosystem partnerships that create a whole new set of experiences at the grocery store, which would be outstanding for consumers.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Vertical acquisitions are interesting to study. They are generally significantly more successful than horizontal acquisitions. I agree with all the positives outlined in today’s discussion.
My warning, however, is that not all retailers are Walmart. Walmart understands the strategic value of the investment both in access and the preference trends of consumers. While I am sure many other large retailers understand as well, the Walmart organization is experienced in managing diverse businesses that other major grocers do not.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting