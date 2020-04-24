Source: Nextdoor; Photo: Walmart

Walmart announced yesterday that it is teaming up with the social media site, Nextdoor, which seeks to connect communities based on proximity and shared interests, in the launch of a new program — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” — that aims to make it easier for people across the country to help others during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nextdoor members in cities and towns across America can now request assistance or offer to help someone in their local community by shopping for their essential items at Walmart’s stores.

The initiative seeks to create a support network for the most vulnerable within society by coordinating shopping trips to Walmart. A person who is already planning a shopping trip to their local store can pick up groceries, medications and other essential items for a neighbor or coordinate a home delivery. All of the above can be done contact-free. It cuts down on the number of people going outside their homes and reduces the number of contacts for Walmart associates.

Nextdoor members looking to participate in “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” can do so by logging onto their accounts on the social site or through its app. Members who click on the “Groups” tab will see local Walmart stores in their areas. They will be prompted to share a message in their local group feed to indicate if they need help or want to help. Once they connect, neighbors can work out shopping trip details on Nextdoor’s message board or via its direct messaging. Participants are encouraged to make use of contact-free delivery options and payments.

Janey Whiteside, the retailer’s chief customer officer, expressed her admiration for Walmart’s team members who are “working together during this challenging time, leading with humanity, compassion and understanding.” She cited the Nextdoor partnership as another example of the retailer’s efforts to support its customers and associates.

Nextdoor reports that it has seen a seven-fold increase in the number of people who have joined its “Groups” in recent weeks to help their neighbors.

“We’ve been blown away by the number of members who have raised their hands to run an errand, go to the grocery store or pick up a prescription for a neighbor,” said Sarah Friar, Nextdoor CEO.