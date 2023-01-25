Walmart using a well-proven formula to attract B2B customers

Photo: Walmart

Walmart last week unveiled a new program, Walmart Business, to serve the needs of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) and nonprofit organizations.

The retailing giant has launched a new website featuring the products that its business customers need at the everyday low prices Walmart is known for.

Ashley Hubka, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart Business, on a company blog writes, “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing, lower costs and give our customers more opportunities to serve their customers and communities. Walmart Business is built to leverage the very best of Walmart — our unmatched operating scale, our proximity within 10 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population and the very best of our eCommerce, fulfillment and delivery technologies.”

Walmart developed its program after months working with SMBs and nonprofits. Its business customers have access to more than 100,000 curated items on a site that has been built for easy navigation through categories including office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, classroom and facility needs.

Business customers will be able to add up to five users to an account, who will have the ability to share payment information, order history and take advantage of group purchasing power. Customers who qualify will be able to enroll as tax exempt and have taxes removed during the checkout process.

The retailer also offers an upgrade to the program in the form of Walmart Business+. For $98 a year, plus tax, business customers receive free standard shipping on orders with no minimum purchase. They can also choose free pickup or delivery from local stores with a minimum purchase of $35. Business customers will receive two percent rewards on orders of $250 or more and save five percent on eligible items set for regular delivery.

“We are committed to listening to SMB and nonprofit customers to help them address the challenges they face today, and the ever-changing challenges that come with running an organization,” writes Ms. Hubka. “We are excited to help our customers save time, money and hassle.”