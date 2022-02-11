What would Shein stores do to the U.S. retail apparel market?
Shein is moving closer to launching its first permanent brick and mortar store in Tokyo.
The store, which measures about 2,163 square feet over two stories, will open November 13 in the city’s Harajuku fashion district, according to reports from Reuters and Inside Retail.
Shoppers will be able to look through displayed merchandise and try on clothing in the location’s three dressing rooms. Those looking to make a purchase will use Shein’s app to scan QR codes attached to individual items and place their orders online for home delivery. An Instagrammable fashion booth is designed to encourage customers to make a social media record of their time spent in the store.
Shein is also using a pop-up strategy to connect with Japanese customers. The fast-fashion giant currently has a temporary store in Osaka that will stay open until January 27. The pop-up, which features men’s and women’s clothing as well as products for home and pets, has about 800 items on display.
The retailer has also deployed pop-ups in the U.S. A temporary shop that opened for just two days in San Francisco this summer made headlines after the resale platform thredUP called for it to be boycotted over Shein’s business model, which “is the antithesis of circularity.”
Concerns over Shein’s environmental impact and the treatment of workers producing its goods in China have not slowed the fast-fashion giant’s growth trajectory. The Wall Street Journal reports that Shein’s global sales are forecast to reach $24 billion this year, up from $16 billion in 2021, moving the Singapore-based company past H&M and closer to Zara as the top-selling fast-fashion retailer.
Both H&M and Zara operate online and physical stores in the markets they serve, whereas Shein has grown with a digital-first approach supported by pop-ups. The company, which has been profitable since 2019, has the most downloaded retail app in the U.S., the biggest of the 150 markets around the world that it serves.
Shein claims that it sells 98 percent of the merchandise it churns out. The company quickly produces small batches of merchandise using a network of 3,000 manufacturers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is Shein to open showroom stores in the U.S. similar to the one it is opening in Tokyo? What would a more robust physical presence mean for Shein’s business in the U.S.?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Not a bad idea, but not a great idea either. Fast fashion is about fast fixes and, in the U.S. at least, most people want to be able to go into a store and walk out with product. This kind of concept will increase the visibility of Shein and aid overall sales but it simply won’t compete well with the likes of other super-cheap fashion players, such as Primark, which are expanding via full-service physical stores. And that’s before you factor in the cost of operating stores which simply exist to drive sales online rather than generate money themselves.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Showroom stores! That is exactly what they are opening in Japan. Strategically, the idea behind this store is to expose the public to what Shein offers and get the buyer into the online buying mode. Once a customer makes their first online connection with Shein, there are sure to be continued sales.
Will they open in the U.S.? I don’t see why not. The reach they can generate on the fashion/tourist streets will likely provide a rich new set of customers.
Shein has the online business model down pat. Now is the time to broaden its base.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
I’m not sure consumers have started liking this type of retail model more than they used to. Other brands have tried brick-and-mortar stores where items can’t be brought home, and they haven’t resonated with shoppers. If Shein begins allowing for immediate product acquisition, I fear the retailer will end up doing very well in brick-and-mortar. If they maintain this approach, I’m not so sure. And I say that I fear them doing well because they are not the direction fashion should be moving, considering their unsustainable business practices.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Based on what’s been in the news about Shein one would think that U.S. stores would not be met with positive vibes, but I doubt that will be the case. The lure of cheap clothing always seems to win out over doing what is responsible.
Still, American shoppers want instant gratification. Isn’t that the whole point of going to a store? Everything isn’t always about Instagram.