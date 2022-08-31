What’s really behind Amazon’s decision to shutter Amazon Care?

Aug 31, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Amazon.com last week said it would stop offering its Amazon Care in-person and virtual health service at the year’s close, signaling a major reset amid its pending purchase of a line of primary care clinics.

In an internal memo last week, Amazon Health Services lead Neil Lindsay said, “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

He added that Amazon has a better understanding of “what’s needed long-term to deliver meaningful health care solutions for enterprise and individual customers.”

Launched in 2019 as a pilot for Seattle-based employees, the service provides virtual urgent care visits, as well as free telehealth consults and in-home visits for a fee from nurses for testing and vaccinations. Last year it expanded to non-Amazon employees nationwide, including introducing in-person services in at least seven cities and signing a few corporate clients, including Hilton, Silicon Labs and Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

The closing is surprising given plans announced in February to expand in-person Amazon Care services to 20 new cities in 2022.

The decision could be traced to the potential overlap with Amazon’s pending $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, a primary care organization that operates 188 clinics, has nearly 800,000 members and works with 8,000 companies.

The Washington Post last week reported on medical staffers quarreling with Amazon over prioritizing growth and efficiencies over traditional medical safeguards. A national nurse shortage was also seen straining Amazon Care’s expansion.

Trilliant Health reports that there has been a steep drop in telehealth visits since the pandemic’s start, with almost 80 percent of Americans solely pursuing in-person care in 2021.

To some, Amazon’s reassessment was a recognition of the complexities of healthcare, including competition from entrenched retailers, Walgreens and CVS, as well as another newbie, Walmart. A recent Harvard Business Review article stated, “While Amazon has tremendous financial resources, talent, IT skills, and patience — as well as a proven ability to turn economic sectors upside down — it faces enormous challenges in trying to create a new model for primary care in America’s huge, troubled, tangled health care sector.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think is behind Amazon’s decision to shutter Amazon Care? How does Amazon’s or retail’s overall opportunity to transform healthcare appear to be evolving?

Braintrust
Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
30 minutes 20 seconds ago

One of the characteristics that has been part of Amazon’s success is their willingness to terminate initiatives that aren’t producing the outcomes that they expect. This is another example. There’s little doubt that the acquisition of One Medical is connected to this decision. The progress retailers are making in expanding health services is exciting, and I believe a key part of health care delivery in the future. But it’s important to appreciate just how challenging this domain is. Health services is a massive market opportunity, but it’s also extremely complex.

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
29 minutes ago

Amazon wants to disrupt healthcare and, in some ways, I hope it succeeds as the industry is a mire of vested interests and unnecessary complexity. However those things also make disruption very challenging and Amazon will need a lot of time and money to even make a dent. With its recent acquisitions, the strategy of Amazon in health is now becoming a bit clearer. It wants to develop a solid foundation based on innovative practices and new ways of thinking – things like more in-home consultations and using analytics to secure better outcomes – so that it can, at some point, disrupt the market on a bigger scale. However the jury is still out on whether it can succeed. And of course, whether customers will be willing to trust Amazon with their health.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
28 minutes 56 seconds ago

As one moves into a new business, one must find a reason for being — talent, technology, brand name, weak competition. There are great opportunities in the healthcare space, but Amazon’s skills and experience are too far from what is needed to succeed in healthcare. They were trying to squeeze a size-12 foot into a size-10 shoe.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
26 minutes 11 seconds ago

Amazon entered this space very late in the game. Prospective patients with healthcare already have the services available to them, I suspect, and are required to use them if they want to get reimbursed for the care. I also wonder if there is some hesitancy to use Amazon-branded services for healthcare. Given the options available, I suspect people would go with a traditional heathcare brand.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
14 minutes 45 seconds ago

There are a lot entries in the market from Walmart to CVS. I think the step back signals a need to review the business, make changes, and come back stronger.

