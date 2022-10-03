Where are the advancement opportunities for retail’s frontline workers?
A new Pew Research Center survey found as the top two reasons U.S. workers left a job in 2021 “no opportunities for advancement,” tied for first with “pay was too low.”
Advancement opportunities are a common challenge for corporate staff, but the complaint appears as a “con” in many frontline retail associate reviews on Glassdoor despite the industry’s reputation for high turnover.
A Walmart-funded study from the nonprofit Urban Institute, “Moving Up – Talent Strategies for Retail Businesses to Help Frontline Workers Advance,” that came out last June identified five career advancement challenges at retail:
- Misalignment of business and talent strategy: While many retailers prioritize investments in talent, “operations strategies can be out of sync with effective talent strategies.” For example, costly investments in new technology may be undermined by under-investment in training necessary for successful rollout.
- Underestimating the value of frontline advancement strategies: Understanding how people metrics (i.e., engagement, retention, promotion, product knowledge) relate to operations metrics (i.e., sales goals, net promoter scores) can be elusive. The researchers wrote, “Incomplete knowledge of these impacts can make investments in frontline workers feel riskier, particularly when turnover is high.”
- Missing maps for career pathways: Retail business models are “constantly and rapidly evolving” and the workforce is “tremendously dynamic.” Many retailers have “not clearly mapped out what different internal career paths might look like for frontline workers” or how skills and competencies for different jobs might overlap or complement each other to support advancement.
- High turnover obscures advancement opportunities: While frontline associates make up the majority of retail’s workers, their high turnover makes it difficult to understand their skills, preferences and challenges. The study wrote, “Businesses that do not grasp these issues well have difficulty helping workers identify opportunities for advancement that could be mutually beneficial.”
- Stringent management and payroll policies: Narrowly defined job titles and rigid policies, such as not being able to work at another location, may make it impossible for staff to take on different roles and responsibilities. The potential pay upgrade also may not be enough to incentivize taking on the training or experience to advance.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do the challenges faced by frontline workers seeking career advancement as described by the Urban Institute’s study ring true? What obvious and less obvious solutions do you see?
Director, Main Street Markets
I agree with every point in Mr. Ryan’s story but, at the end of the day, each associate controls their destiny in where they want to progress in the company. The biggest need here, in my opinion, is to have supportive management that will guide and mentor associates in the right direction. In other words: “Managers, get to know your people.”
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The results of the study seems to be accurate. There is no lack of methods by which retailers can ultimately provide career paths for those who seek them and a secure, well-paid, rewarding experience for those who don’t or are not in a position to take advantage of further career development. There is a chicken-and-egg question here. Is the high turnover in the front lines due to a relative lack of investment by retailers in store associates, or have retailers been loath to invest in store associates because of a perceived, endemic high turnover (this may be a self-fulfilling prophecy)?
CEO, New Sega Home
I think there is an opportunity to zoom out here. Many of the majors have rolled out tuition programs to support career advancement, not necessarily just within the organization. I am curious if any of these efforts have increased the number and improved retention of younger staff.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The study rings true for most retailers. I’ve been there. I started my career on the shop floor and as a merchant working very closely with frontline teams. The unfair treatment of frontline teams is the worst thing about this industry that we love so much.
This study gives Walmart another leg up from its competitors as they are doing everything to invest in their employees and are solving for most of these challenges. This could be why they funded the study – they want to make changes and set new retail standards.