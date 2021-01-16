Photo: @RLTheis via Twenty20

MarketingCharts

Real-time marketing, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are just some of the technologies that marketers think will have an impact on marketing strategy in 2021, according to a recent survey.

The 270 marketers surveyed from Ascend2 in November 2020 were asked which emerging technologies they thought would have the greatest influence on overall marketing strategy in the year ahead. For the largest portion (43 percent), real-time marketing is set to have the greatest impact.

For 36 percent of respondents, analytics are thought to impact overall marketing strategy over the next year. Indeed, recent research from Google and Forrester Consulting found marketing decision-makers to be more than convinced of the benefits of digital analytics, which the report noted included improved customer experience and improved campaign outcomes.

Next on the list for respondents was AI. Although some have labeled AI as “overhyped,” a survey this past year by Advertiser Perceptions found that 32 percent of marketers and agency professionals were using AI to create ads, including digital banners, social media posts and digital out-of-home ads.

It was also Advertiser Perceptions that recently published research on the popularity of customer data platforms (CDPs), a technology that 34 percent of Ascend2’s respondents thought would have an impact on marketing strategy. Users of CDPs have seen improvements in online sales, return on investment and engagement.

In Ascend2’s survey, data consolidation (30 percent), programmatic (22 percent), multi-touch attribution (20 percent), voice search (16 percent) and blockchain (12 percent) were also technologies that some respondents thought will have an impact on marketing strategy in the year ahead.

Other findings from the survey:

Ease of use, cited by 55 percent, was the most important consideration marketers take into account when evaluating new tools, followed by associated costs, 37 percent; ability to customize, 36 percent; insights and analysis, 35 percent; and ability to automate, 35 percent.

Budget constraints, cited by 45 percent, was the top obstacle when seeking out new technologies, followed by executing a strategy, 43 percent; determining appropriate technologies, 38 percent; and training staff, 35 percent.