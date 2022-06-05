Which personalization techniques work best?
According to Sailthru’s “2022 Retail Personalization Index,” the three most prevalent personalization tactics are predictive personalization, email send-time optimization and buyer journey-based personalization.
Those techniques are described as:
- Predictive personalization (cited by 50 percent of brands and retailers in Sailthru’s survey) — the ability to predict preferences and actions of users based on their past online behaviors and then customize current and future communications via the right channel at the right time.
- Email send-time optimization (47 percent) — a feature that enables marketers to send email messages at the most optimal time to each recipient, based on when they are most likely to engage.
- Buyer journey-based personalization (44 percent) — a tactic that caters to individual buyers’ entire shopping journey, from discovery to point of purchase.
Other popular personalized techniques used by the majority of larger retailers and brands surveyed in the study include channel-based personalization, personalized online landing pages, device-based personalization and click-based personalization.
The study found 71 percent of brands and retailers think they excel in marketing personalization, but that only 34 percent of consumers think the same.
A 2019 study from The Relevancy Group Research sponsored by Liveclicker based on a survey of 147 retailers found most retail marketers “leveraging relatively rudimentary personalization tactics.” The top-five tactics were: first name, used by 86 percent of retailers surveyed; followed by subject line, 66 percent; email body content, 62 percent; offers based on past purchase, 55 percent; and offers based on location/geography, 53 percent.
Relevancy Group wrote in the study, “While many marketers certainly realize some value from these tactics, far fewer are utilizing more sophisticated efforts such as dynamic pricing based on inventory levels, real-time data influence, and rules-based personalization that have the potential to drive more significant business impacts.”
A 2019 study from Kibo, formerly Monetate, found purchase history to be the data most used by retailers to support personalization efforts, cited by 94 percent. That was followed by email activity, 88 percent; website behavioral data, 72 percent; mobile actions, 67 percent; POS system, 42 percent; third-party data, 38 percent; and sales associate data, 37 percent.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think are the most effective, most overrated and most underrated personalization techniques and related data-mining approaches? How do you see personalization tactics evolving over the next few years?
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Personalization, especially via email marketing, can be so hit or miss. Once you get it wrong, the customer will remember and never trust you.
I’ve had many emails sent to me after I have bought a baby gift where the retailer targeted me with product suggestions of everything I would need after my baby was born. I clearly bought off a registry from their website. It can be annoying and frustrating.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I’m with you. Another factor that marketers underestimate, in my opinion, is the creep factor. I don’t like getting unsolicited offers about items based on predicted behavior. When I see those I find myself making a beeline to the “unsubscribe” button.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
I worry about over-personalization. Predictive personalization doesn’t allow much room for nuance, and every buying scenario varies, even for the same shopper buying a repeat item. I do think that seeing more dynamic pricing and personalized landing pages would be valuable, but I think the key is really providing all the possible options for shoppers to customize their own journey as needed. For example, allow shoppers to build different filters dependent on their preferences and situational needs, offer all forms of fulfillment to choose from in order to accommodate changing delivery requirements, etc. Where personalization hasn’t yet advanced (but needs to) is in acknowledging how different each path to purchase can be.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The big takeaway might be that consumers/shoppers don’t think much about these efforts and marketers need to wake up to that fact. The state of the art is not nearly advanced as marketers seem to think. The more sophisticated efforts may be the ones that are more fruitful, but the price tag might be too high at this point in time.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
There’s a very fine line here between privacy and personalization. Marketers need to be very careful about how they exploit this data today. Aside from alienating a certain number of customers who don’t like being tracked, these activities are being closely monitored by advocacy groups who have had success in Europe and California getting legislation enacted to put limits on what marketers can do. I see this trend getting stronger.
The best approach in my opinion is to soft pedal the marketing and try to develop a more consultative and engaging relationship with the consumer based on relevant content and value beyond the traditional “see a behavior – send an offer” schemes.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Marketing is but one aspect of personalization (and the trickiest to execute effectively). All too often customer service is left out of the personalization framework. Virtual interactions offer a valuable opportunity to interact with customers and engender long-term loyalty, yet these exchanges are still generally viewed as a necessary evil. I explored the concept of predictive customer care in my latest podcast interview. Arming customer service representatives with personalization tools allows retailers and brands to personalize interactions when it matters most – during direct interactions with customers as they seek answers.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Bad personalization is worse than no personalization at all. And the methods that are described here don’t address the most important personalization rule of all: ask the customer what she wants.
Co-founder, RSR Research
I think email “send time optimization” is a non sequitur. And means not much. How do you know when the shopper is going to read it, exactly?
I think the best personalization would be personalized home pages, but retailers must figure out the best way to get that information. Most of the time when I shop online, I feel like it’s just like a department store — organized by category, and then you can go browse. How boring!
I think there’s a real tech business in offering the consumer the opportunity to state her preferences for a fee, and then selling that info to a retailer if the customer agrees, so that her choices can be made clear from the jump.
I find the caveat that “if you don’t tell us what you like, we might show you irrelevant information” to be a real turnoff, and certainly not an incentive. The incentive is either a small discount, or a token of some sort.
President, Circular Logic
The problem with most personalization is the mindset of using the data to sell something as opposed to serving the customer. Customers don’t want companies to market to them better, they want them to leverage what they know to make it easy for them to get what they want. Adapting the timing of sending emails may feel like personalization because it is using customer response data, but is it really making anything better for the customer?
The time to be customer-centric is when designing what personalization should look like. What would YOU genuinely like to see a brand or retailer do to make your experience better or make it easier for you to buy from them? When you adopt the approach that a customer’s purchase and browsing history can be leveraged to serve the customer, it opens up a whole new set of ways to leverage your data. It’s also the kind of personalization that connects with customers and drives sales and loyalty.