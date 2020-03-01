Which retailer will rule in 2020?
Which retailer has the brightest business prospects at the start of the new year? Will it be one from the list of retailers that made positive headlines in 2019 or a completely different business that finds the key to consumers’ mobile wallets in 2020?
The past year was a good one for a number of retailers and executives who earned accolades from the press and, in some cases, investors.
Walmart was selected as “2019 Retailer of the Year” by Progressive Grocer. The grocery trade pub honored Aldi the prior year. Jim Dudlicek, editorial director of Progressive Grocer, said in a statement, “Among retailers that sell groceries, Walmart over the past year has been head and shoulders above the pack in the reinvention of routine buying and selling.”
In September, Supermarket News named Giant Foods as “Retailer of the Year” and called out the launch of its new Giant Heirloom Market concept store. Supermarket News’ editors wrote, “Heirloom Market epitomizes that customer-centric approach and gives Giant a vehicle to expand deeper into population-dense, lucrative urban areas.”
Dick’s Sporting Goods was named Footwear News’ “Retailer Of The Year” as its “move to pull guns from its shelves took a positive turn for business.”
Neiman Marcus beat out Selfridges and Bloomingdale’s to be named “Retailer of the Year” by Luxury Daily. The chain earned this distinction for bold moves, including opening its first New York City store, expanding into new categories such as clean and CBD beauty, launching curated collections based on emerging consumer trends, and embracing retail’s evolution with an investment in secondhand retailer Fashionphile.
Target’s Brian Cornell was honored as “Top CEO of the Year” by CNN Business for leading a company that was able to manage pressure from Amazon.com and Walmart and find “the right balance between physical stores and digital commerce.”
Kohl’s Michelle Gass earned “2019 Executive of the Year” from Retail Dive as well as “CEO of the Year” from BizTimes, the business journal focused on Kohl’s home market of Milwaukee. BizTimes praised Ms. Gass’ “outside-the-box approach to an ever-changing retail landscape.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which companies would be on your list of candidates to earn the distinction of top retailer of the year for 2019? What retailers are you expecting big things from in 2020?
6 Comments on "Which retailer will rule in 2020?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Despite the challenges some retailers are facing, it’s encouraging to see so many strong and successful retailers doing well. The retailers mentioned certainly deserve the accolades, but I would also include Lululemon in the mix. Same-store sales are up strongly, their stock price is at an all-time high, they recently opened a new experiential/flagship store in Chicago – and they did it all while staying true to their brand. Well done Lululemon.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I believe chains like H-E-B, Walmart and Target will continue to innovate and really focus on the retail experience in 2020. I am very interested to see what new management will do with Bed Bath & Beyond — there is so much potential and so much need for change there.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Neiman Marcus? With $5 BILLION in debt. Anywhere else, this company would have been out of business long ago. Target still gets my vote for most innovative and YOY sales increases.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’ll vote for TJX. Their brands are rock solid and their stores are compelling. In my neighborhood, we have had notable failures: Ralph Lauren, Barney’s, Jimmy Choo, Anthropologie, and more, but our TJMaxx and Marshalls are always bustling. I wish I’d purchased stock years ago.
Director, Retail Market Insights
Target gets my vote, but with an asterisk. While they certainly had great results in an extremely difficult position between Walmart and Amazon, if they wish to extend their success, I believe they need to get their inventory management program cleaned up. The number of empty shelves, hooks, bins, and racks I see continues to be very high, and at some point, that will certainly impact results.