Why Is Amazon Paying Prime Members to Choose Pickup Over Delivery?
Amazon.com is paying select Prime members $10 to pick up their online purchases rather than get home delivery. The online giant claims it’s a marketing rather than a cost-saving move.
Customers receive the $10 credit if they opt to retrieve an order of $25 or more at pickup points such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, Kohl’s or an Amazon Locker location, according to Reuters.
Amazon said the $10 Amazon pickup promotion had been used before and is designed to bring awareness to the pickup option. It applies to Amazon Prime members who have never used Amazon Pickup or have not used that service in the last 12 months.
“We offer customers a variety of ways to get their packages, inclusive of delivery and pickup options,” Amazon said in a statement to PC Magazine. “The $10 Amazon Pickup promotion isn’t new, it’s a long-running program as a benefit to customers who want to try a convenient and secure offering to pick up their packages.”
Reports from Reuters, Business Insider and elsewhere still assumed reducing delivery costs was a significant factor in the promotion.
Amazon has undergone extensive layoffs and taken other steps since last fall to bolster profitability. It is also reportedly working on using its delivery trucks’ cargo capacity more effectively.
Amazon began charging delivery fees for Fresh grocery orders under $150 In March of this year. It reportedly began charging a $1 fee in April when customers drop off product returns at a UPS location instead of a more nearby Amazon Fresh, Kohl’s or Whole Foods location. Amazon raised the price of Prime membership from $119 to $139 last year.
Offering in-store pickup, however, also has costs attached and may not be less expensive than home delivery. An often-quoted study from Capgemini from 2018 found the cost incurred per customer order was $10.10 for delivery versus $4.90 for click-and-collect. After recouping fees from customers, however, the cost for online delivery narrowed to $2.02 for delivery versus $3.14 for pickup.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the objectives of Amazon’s $10 pickup promotion? Is store pickup more profitable for retailers than home deliveries?
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Amazon has done a great job improving the overall level of service in the US for its Prime members. I’m not sure what value prop they get by placing an order, waiting for a confirmation email, and then driving somewhere to pick it up. Other than places where porch theft is a big problem or where customers may not have a home address, I just don’t see many people opting for this once the promotion ends.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
This is a smart first step to begin training shoppers away from expecting home delivery to be free. It costs retailers an average $10-$20 to deliver, which can almost eliminate any profit on that product sale. This is the main reason e-commerce and direct to consumer businesses struggle to reach sustainable revenue. Giving shoppers a meaningful incentive to bypass delivery is the only effective way to reset how consumers use e-commerce.
B2B Content Strategist
The economics of fast, free delivery have changed. Promoting pickup helps Amazon shift consumer habits to protect margins.
Pickup tends to be more cost effective than home delivery, especially for remote residences.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
More cost-effective at $10 credit visit? How much do you think Amazon is spending now?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If Amazon is offering Prime members $10 to pick-up at designated locations, one can assume that it is costing Amazon something more than $10 to deliver to one’s home, because they still have to deliver to the pick-up location (that’s not free). This seems like extraordinary cost of doing business. This credit, unless purposely inflated to attract more central-pick-up customers is huge and does not appear sustainable over the long run.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe it is a distribution savings to pick up in store. If you can get shoppers to pick up, you can potentially aggregate their purchases. If the typical Prime members are like my family, they frequently order individual items that are delivered separately. I’m not sure the study cited above takes this into account in their calculations. Also, you can never underestimate the power of impulse purchases. Every in-store visit counts!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Between fees for returns and now writing checks for pick-ups, it’s pretty obvious that Amazon is investing heavily in trying to incentivize new customer behaviors. “Free” worked really, really, really well. Simple, understandable, and expensive. Fees and check writing are going to be a long, uphill slog, but they have to go there…finally. Free was never going to be sustainable. And the rest of the retail community can be very grateful that Amazon is now doing all the hard work of changing customers thinking and behavior.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’m with DeAnn Campbell: Amazon is slowly training customers from expecting that everything to do with the company is fast and free. They have used this promotion before so it’s not a complete surprise to some customers. Amazon is using a slow, constant drip of water to announce changes. Change is easier to swallow when it’s not abrupt.