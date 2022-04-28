Will a bigger gas discount drive Walmart+’s subscriber numbers higher?
The high cost of filling up the pump may work in Walmart’s favor as it continues on its campaign to increase its Walmart+ subscriber numbers.
The retailer this week said it was increasing the fuel savings that members receive when they fill up at participating gas stations across the country. Walmart+ members will now get up to 10 cents off per gallon. They’ll also have substantially more places to fill up with more than 14,000 gas stations now part of Walmart’s fuel network including those operating under the Exxon and Mobil banners.
The retailer is offering five to 10 cents off per gallon at its own gas stations and those operated by Murphy Oil. Members also receive discounts when they get fuel at more than 500 Sam’s Clubs.
“Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly half of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them,” Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement. “More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers. We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when they’re shopping with us, but throughout their day.”
The addition of Exxon and Mobil is a big deal because it adds thousands of stations across the country where Walmart+ members can stop.
The retailer has been on a campaign to attract new members to Walmart+ while giving current subscribers more reasons to stick with the program. Company executives have repeatedly emphasized the value of Walmart+ members who shop more frequently and spend more with the chain than non-members.
Walmart last month added all of its 1.6 million full- and part-time employees working in stores, distribution and fulfillment centers to the delivery subscription plan for free.
Mr. Cracchiolo said last month that adding employees to Walmart+’s numbers would serve as a thank you to associates for their service and provide the retailer with added insights to how well the program is working for its members.
Walmart has not publicly disclosed its membership count, but outside party estimates have put the number between 11.5 million (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) and 32 million (Deutsche Bank).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Walmart is effectively making the value case to attract large numbers of new members to its Walmart+ plan? Will the expanded fuel perks for Walmart+ members prove more beneficial in retaining existing subscribers or attracting new ones?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
All consumers who drive need gas, and so this offer will have broad appeal – and it’s something Amazon Prime doesn’t offer. With this latest offer, Walmart is not only leveraging something that is relatively unique to them (i.e. not all retailers offer gas), but something that has broad appeal at a time when inflation is at historic rates. Smart move. And adding all their employees to the program is a clever way to pump up subscription numbers.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Right on Mark! I can hear the entire staff talking with customers about this. Great move.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a helpful additional benefit targeted at an area where people are really feeling price pressures. And given the lines at Costco pumps – where gas is much cheaper than average for members – we know that the benefit is appreciated and used. Whether it attracts more members to Walmart+ remains to be seen. The program is still relatively one-dimensional in terms of benefits compared to Amazon Prime, and a lot of households are looking to cut subscription services right now rather than add new ones.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Fuel has been an effective billboard for Walmart’s value proposition and is a logical vehicle (see what I did there?) for promoting the benefits of Walmart+. Some Walmart shoppers will drive miles out of their way to save a few cents on gas. With the expanded fuel partnerships, now they won’t have to.