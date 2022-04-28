Photo: Walmart

The high cost of filling up the pump may work in Walmart’s favor as it continues on its campaign to increase its Walmart+ subscriber numbers.

The retailer this week said it was increasing the fuel savings that members receive when they fill up at participating gas stations across the country. Walmart+ members will now get up to 10 cents off per gallon. They’ll also have substantially more places to fill up with more than 14,000 gas stations now part of Walmart’s fuel network including those operating under the Exxon and Mobil banners.

The retailer is offering five to 10 cents off per gallon at its own gas stations and those operated by Murphy Oil. Members also receive discounts when they get fuel at more than 500 Sam’s Clubs.

“Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly half of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them,” Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+, said in a statement. “More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers. We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when they’re shopping with us, but throughout their day.”

The addition of Exxon and Mobil is a big deal because it adds thousands of stations across the country where Walmart+ members can stop.

The retailer has been on a campaign to attract new members to Walmart+ while giving current subscribers more reasons to stick with the program. Company executives have repeatedly emphasized the value of Walmart+ members who shop more frequently and spend more with the chain than non-members.

Walmart last month added all of its 1.6 million full- and part-time employees working in stores, distribution and fulfillment centers to the delivery subscription plan for free.

Mr. Cracchiolo said last month that adding employees to Walmart+’s numbers would serve as a thank you to associates for their service and provide the retailer with added insights to how well the program is working for its members.

Walmart has not publicly disclosed its membership count, but outside party estimates have put the number between 11.5 million (Consumer Intelligence Research Partners) and 32 million (Deutsche Bank).

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Walmart is effectively making the value case to attract large numbers of new members to its Walmart+ plan? Will the expanded fuel perks for Walmart+ members prove more beneficial in retaining existing subscribers or attracting new ones?