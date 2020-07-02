Photo: Shipt

Shipt, the same-day delivery service founded in 2014 and acquired by Target in 2017, has ditched its rocket ship imagery and rolled out a new green shopping bag graphic as part of a broader refresh for the brand.

The service has seen its reach triple since being acquired by Target. Today, Shipt serves customers in the contiguous 48 states and Hawaii. Over the past year, it has added 29 retailers to its marketplace, delivering an expanding list of products to the homes of American consumers. In addition to making same-day deliveries for numerous grocers and Target, Shipt has added retailers such as CVS, Office Depot, Petco and Sur La Table to its roster.

We are now available to more than 70 percent of households in the U.S. and we’ve set our sights on becoming a household consumer brand,” said Shipt CMO Harley Butler in an email exchange with RetailWire.

Mr. Butler said the service’s new marketing campaign theme — “Over-delivering Delivery” — is “an accurate representation of the people-centric company” that Shipt’s customers see every day.

“Shipt goes above and beyond for customers. We’ve heard this for years and we know it’s a huge differentiator for us,” he said. “Whether it’s a shopper texting to check the customer’s preference on the ripeness of bananas or our 24/7 Experience team on the line to help customers and shoppers, our team works tirelessly to deliver an amazing experience every time.”

Later this month, Shipt is launching an ad campaign featuring 10 video vignettes demonstrating its commitment to its customers. The videos will be repurposed for television, digital channels, social media, radio and out-of-home on a national and local basis.

“As we continue to evolve as an organization, we need a brand that helps consumers identify us and build our business,” said Mr. Butler. “As we have scaled our operations nationally, it now felt like the right time to make the investment to show who we are, what we do and the quality in how we do it.”