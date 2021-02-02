Will Allure editors outdo other beauty merchandisers with a new store concept?
Allure, Condé Nast’s beauty magazine, plans to open its first store this fall in lower Manhattan, hoping to appeal to shoppers with a curated selection of products chosen by Allure’s editors.
“The Allure audience has shown that it’s intensely loyal and trusts our expertise,” said Michelle Lee, Allure’s editor in chief, in a statement.
The 2,900-square-foot store will span two floors and feature around 300 makeup, hair-care and skin-care products. The assortment will mirror Allure’s content themes, including its famed “Best of Beauty Awards.”
Augmented reality and smart mirrors will enable customers to try on products, and the experience promises to be a hub for social media content creation. Allure’s editorial team will regularly host in-store events, tutorials and masterclasses.
Allure has already found success at retail with the 2012 launch of The Allure Beauty Box, an editor-picked selection of beauty products that’s seeing subscriber revenue running ahead 20 percent year-over-year.
The publisher opens the store at a time when Allure’s website has been experiencing year-over-year increases of 20 percent in traffic and 25 percent in time spent. The magazine attributed the gains to consumers being “increasingly reliant on the insights and product recommendations” from its editorial team.
Product recommendations from consumers have become an integral part of the online experience but is rarely utilized at physical retail. One exception is the Amazon 4-Star concept, which features products that are rated four stars and above by Amazon.com online customers. In recent years, influencers have also been increasingly affecting purchase decisions on sites such as Instagram and YouTube.
Markus Grindel, managing director of global brand licensing at Condé Nast, believes many brick and mortar stores are facing challenges because they’re failing to deliver the product discovery customers have grown accustomed to online.
“I think consumers today shop through media, through headlines, through influencers and content,” Mr. Grindel told WWD. “That’s really what is driving consumption and the store that we’re going to open is built entirely around that sort of future — this immersive environment which is created by the experts like Michelle and her team.”
- Condé Nast to open Allure store in New York City – Condé Nast
- Allure Magazine Is Entering Brick-and-Mortar Retail – WWD
- Allure Magazine to Open Store in New York – Business Of Fashion
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Can you see content from fashion magazines helping to elevate product discovery at physical stores? Do you agree that consumers are increasing shopping “through media, through headlines, through influencers and content” and, if so, what challenges does this present for traditional in-store discovery?
Join the Discussion!
17 Comments on "Will Allure editors outdo other beauty merchandisers with a new store concept?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Sure, this is a gimmick, but it could be a very effective one. It’s not just Allure’s editors who choose star products — it’s also the reader base, and reviews have never been more important. This could be a winner.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Certainly an interesting concept of customer journey. But I wonder about the competences required to straddle publishing and retail. The store may not be profitable based on conventional metrics, but it could be a good reinforcement of the brand.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
From the first Harper’s Bazaar to Elle, Marie Claire, Vogue, Glamour, et. al., haven’t fashion magazines driven product discovery to physical stores? Allure is a brand. This is a natural extension of that brand. If successful, it may outlast the magazine, as the trend for fashion influencing continues to increase “through media, through headlines, through influencers and content.”
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Magazine + boutique. Sounds like a job for Story’s Rachel Schechtman.
Content Marketing Strategist
Talk about shoppable content! Distinct stores and content from a trusted beauty authority like Allure can shorten the journey from product discovery to sale.
Media and retail are converging, as Amazon Live and Walmart and TikTok livestreams attest. Beauty is the ideal category for highly-visual omnichannel marketing, including influencers, to fill the gap as department stores and malls decline.
Coming from a different industry infers a fresh mindset. If Allure can also nail the retail basics with an experience that wows younger women, they’ll make a threatening new entrant.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Will successful online merchandising techniques transition to a physical store? Why not? But then again, why go?
President of FutureProof Retail
The future of retail stores will be a lot more animated, fun, and interactive. There will be a merger between digital reality and actual reality, and only the physical store could offer a complete shopping experience that includes the best of both worlds. In the process of exploring what that could look like, there will be a lot of trials. The experiences that will stay are the experiences that shoppers enjoy the most. Allure is a trendsetter. I expect to see many more stores experimenting with different setups and experiences they could offer their shoppers, too.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Allure has given its seal of approval on beauty products for years. Many shoppers look for that stamp when they are selecting products. The idea that there is a whole store devoted to these vetted products is tremendous for beauty junkies (and those simply seeking a nice face cream). It’s as if Consumer Reports opened an electronics shop featuring its vetted products. Best of luck, Allure!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The sentiment that “many brick and mortar stores are facing challenges because they’re failing to deliver the product discovery customers have grown accustomed to online” is spot on! Every retailer needs to pay attention to Mr. Grindel’s playbook. Those discoveries will make it as demands on the sales floors.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
I’m certainly intrigued by the leap of Allure from printed content to physical discovery in a retail setting. Conceptually, I love the idea of blending content, influencers, and media into a highly-experiential shopping journey. That said, shopping behavior (especially within beauty) has changed radically over the past 12 months and recent partnerships announced by Ulta and Sephora signal more change afoot.
Having worked alongside many of the cosmetic/beauty brands and retailers reinventing their beauty aisles across food/drug/mass, I strongly urge Conde Nast to align with themselves with partners that can help them navigate the physical brick-and-mortar space (fixture companies, graphics partners, and space management experts).
It will be fun to watch their entry and witness the enthusiasm and interest it generates.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Recommendations and product reviews have traditionally been an influencer of consumer purchases, especially for products that are complex or trendy. Consumers that follow fashion magazine editors that are in touch with the latest fashion trends will likely be influenced by their recommendations. While consumers won’t blindly follow the recommendations, it will help break a tie when deciding over two or three style choices. Influencer marketing is a growing trend, as according to a report by Harvard Business School, global spending on influencer marketing has increased from $2 billion in 2017 to about $8 billion in 2019, with forecasts of spending to increase to $15 billion by 2022.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
This is the ultimate convergence of digital and physical retail space. Allure is not depending on either one alone. If there is a 2,900-square-foot store spanning two floors that feature the magazine’s recommendations, i.e., “around 300 makeup, hair-care and skin-care products,” it’s sure to deliver increased sales with potentially established and new customers. And with the in-store experience shoppers are going to see something they may have overlooked online but discover in-store and can try for themselves. Success will also be driven by the effectiveness of how the products are displayed and supported by staff. That’s one place where I see a potential weakness. But that should be easy to observe and remedy quickly.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Brands sell to consumers through retail and advertisers – Allure turns this model upside down and lets the consumers drive.
Partner, Simon-Kucher & Partners
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
CFO, Weisner Steel
I’m going to be the resident cynic, wet blanket … (take your pick) here, but I see an inherent conflict of interest lurking down the road. Or perhaps, lest it seems I’m accusing actual people, the PERCEPTION of a conflict-of-interest. What happens when a major advertiser ends up in the assortment? Is it legitimate, coincidence or … ?
Ms. Lee’s comment suggests this will be overcome by the mag’s “intensely loyal and trust(ing)” audience, but I remember the old adage “be wary of people who ask you to trust them.”